Swatch Is Kickstarting 2024 With Blancpain

Swatch is starting the year as it left the last one: collaborating. Although for now there’s no sign of another OMEGA MoonSwatch, but instead a reuniting with Blancpain to release “Ocean of Storms,” the latest addition to Swatch’s Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms collection.

The Swatch x Blancpain collaboration was officially revealed on January 9 via the former’s official Instagram account only days after an initial teaser was posted.

"Introducing OCEAN OF STORMS, the sixth watch in the Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms Collection," read the reveal, which followed days of speculation that this release could well be a never-seen-before three-way MoonSwatch collaboration between Swatch, OMEGA, and Blancpain.

Alas, this is a solitary Swatch x Blancpain venture, which has been well-received so far. Then again, that’s no major surprise considering that the pair are releasing a $400 version of a watch historically priced at around $14,000.

“Ocean of Storms,” for those not familiar with their moon craters, refers to Oceanus Procellarum, a famous crater that was formed by moon volcanoes millions of years ago.

That being the case, it’s easy to see why Swatch heads were speculating that there could be a three-way collab on the horizon, with Blancpain being ocean-inspired and OMEGA moon-inspired.

However, Oceanus Procellarum is actually the biggest “sea” on the moon, spanning more than 2,500 kilometers – and it’s this that inspires Swatch’s Blancpain collaboration.

The watch, which is a non-limited model, arrives in a black colorway inspired by the new moon.

Just like the other five Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms in the collection (ARCTIC OCEAN, PACIFIC OCEAN, ATLANTIC OCEAN, INDIAN OCEAN, ANTARCTIC OCEAN), OCEAN OF STORMS has a Swatch mechanical movement, the first and only mechanical movement whose production is entirely automated.

Swatch x Blancpain OCEAN OF STORMS will be available from January 11, the day of the new moon, at selected Swatch stores and, as per, purchases are limited to one watch per person.