Tagi.'s Ragged Vans Come With Extra Storage

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

Shanghai-based lifestyle label Tagi. decided to have a little fun with its Vans sneaker collab. Rather than simply devise new colorways for the canvas uppers typically worn by Vans sneakers, Tagi. elected to swap in sturdy denim, which will fray and fade with wear.

And, for a little more flair, Tagi. added in a tiny lil' bag, affixed to the ragged upper of its collaborative Authentic sneaker.

The Tagi. Old Skool shoe is sadly bereft of the little storage pouch, which adds some necessary flair to Tagi.'s Authentic.

Actually, Tagi.'s take on Vans' Authentic is busier than it may appear, considering that it boasts not only the matching pouch but also a frayed seam and embroidery across the toe, spelling out Tagi.'s wordy mantra: "timely access of gripping imagination."

Tagi.'s Old Skool looks relatively barren by comparison, wearing nothing but beige suede and washed-out cotton denim, though Tagi.'s logo is imprinted on the shoe's toebox.

Reportedly channeling the beach scene of Hainan Island, Tagi.'s Old Skool and Authentic retail for ￥599 (about $83) and ￥639 (about $89), respectively, and are currently available Vans' Chinese website, having launched in late July.

Select international retailers will receive them by August 7.

Tagi., a youthful retailer offering various youthful and affordable home goods and trinkets, is only the latest to give classic Vans shoes a refreshed look.

Taka Hayashi, for instance, suited the Era up with ankle guards, Gallery Dept. gave a low-top Old Skool a DIY makeover, and, most recently, the estate of Mac Miller updated the Authentic with thoughtful tributary touches.

