Safety First! Vans' New Sneakers Come With Built-In Ankle Guards

All you reckless skaters out there, pay attention: Vans Vault wants you to play safe. Or, at least, keep your ankles safe, according to Taka Hayashi's new ankle guard-fitted Vans Era sneakers.

Hayashi, if you aren't savvy, is a prolific Californian artist and Vans Vault designer whose Vans collections typically take conventional Vans shoes in a workwear, militaria, or generally outdoorsy direction. If you've seen any especially wacky Vans at your local Vault dealer, you may have Hayashi to thank (for instance, he designed the recent studded Gucci Vans).

These ankle guard-sporting Era sneakers are merely the latest and greatest mad scientist creation to come from Hayashi's mind. The shoes themselves are handsome enough, with their desaturated brown and blue suede uppers and clean midsoles making a good case to cop them when they release at Vault stockists in late June.

vans

But the accompanying ankle guards are where things truly take a turn.

To be clear, the ankle guard isn't actually attached to these Vans. Instead, it's a nifty accent that comes with the shoes and is attached to the wearer's foot with a couple straps.

1 / 4 vans vans vans vans

It's ostensibly intended to protect skaters in case of a botched trick — these aren't gonna prevent a rolled ankle — though the guard plays dual purpose by way of a secret storage compartment that unzips, granting access to a surprisingly deep pocket for stashing snacks, cash, paraphernalia, or what have you.

Don't wear it if you don't wanna and you've still got some nice looking Vans on hand. Win-win.

1 / 4 vans vans vans vans

It's nice to know that even as we come to a close on the Vans Vault era, there's still some clever stuff rolling out of Vans' R&D department.

Hopefully Taka Hayashi makes the transition to Vans' new OTW line — otherwise, his talents will be sorely missed.