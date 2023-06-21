Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Safety First! Vans' New Sneakers Come With Built-In Ankle Guards

in SneakersWords By Jake Silbert

All you reckless skaters out there, pay attention: Vans Vault wants you to play safe. Or, at least, keep your ankles safe, according to Taka Hayashi's new ankle guard-fitted Vans Era sneakers.

Hayashi, if you aren't savvy, is a prolific Californian artist and Vans Vault designer whose Vans collections typically take conventional Vans shoes in a workwear, militaria, or generally outdoorsy direction. If you've seen any especially wacky Vans at your local Vault dealer, you may have Hayashi to thank (for instance, he designed the recent studded Gucci Vans).

These ankle guard-sporting Era sneakers are merely the latest and greatest mad scientist creation to come from Hayashi's mind. The shoes themselves are handsome enough, with their desaturated brown and blue suede uppers and clean midsoles making a good case to cop them when they release at Vault stockists in late June.

But the accompanying ankle guards are where things truly take a turn.

To be clear, the ankle guard isn't actually attached to these Vans. Instead, it's a nifty accent that comes with the shoes and is attached to the wearer's foot with a couple straps.

1 / 4

It's ostensibly intended to protect skaters in case of a botched trick — these aren't gonna prevent a rolled ankle — though the guard plays dual purpose by way of a secret storage compartment that unzips, granting access to a surprisingly deep pocket for stashing snacks, cash, paraphernalia, or what have you.

Don't wear it if you don't wanna and you've still got some nice looking Vans on hand. Win-win.

1 / 4

It's nice to know that even as we come to a close on the Vans Vault era, there's still some clever stuff rolling out of Vans' R&D department.

Hopefully Taka Hayashi makes the transition to Vans' new OTW line — otherwise, his talents will be sorely missed.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Crocs In The Wild

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Even The Row Is Riding the Birkenstock Boston Wave

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Safety First! Vans' New Sneakers Come With Built-In Ankle Guards

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Levi's x Crocs Turns a Potential Clog Nightmare Into a Denim Dream

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    A Conversation With AND1: Where Nostalgia Meets What’s Next

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Bianca Saunders SS24 Is a Semi-Subtle Lee "Scratch" Perry Tribute

    Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023