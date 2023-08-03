Vans Honors Mac Miller With Reworked Authentic

Vans is releasing a limited-edition run of low-top Authentic sneakers paying homage to the late Mac Miller as we approach five years since his passing.

The rapper’s sudden death came less than three weeks after the release of Swimming, an album produced by Miller that featured artists like Dev Hynes, J. Cole, and Cardo.

In homage to both Mac Miller and Swimming, Vans is dropping a fresh take on its low-top Authentic, decorating each silhoutte with a white yin-and-yang symbol, a motif synonymous with the musician.

Revealed via Vans’ IG stories on August 2, the sneakers will also feature lettering around its vulcanised rubber midsole that reads: “Mac Miller 1992 ‘Til,” and an infinity symbol.

Vans x Mac Miller will land on August 3 exclusively via the official Mac Miller webstore, where a percentage of all sales will be donated to the Mac Miller Fund, an initiative that provides young musicians with resources.