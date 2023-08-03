Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Vans Honors Mac Miller With Reworked Authentic

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

Vans is releasing a limited-edition run of low-top Authentic sneakers paying homage to the late Mac Miller as we approach five years since his passing.

The rapper’s sudden death came less than three weeks after the release of Swimming, an album produced by Miller that featured artists like Dev Hynes, J. Cole, and Cardo.

1 / 3

In homage to both Mac Miller and Swimming, Vans is dropping a fresh take on its low-top Authentic, decorating each silhoutte with a white yin-and-yang symbol, a motif synonymous with the musician.

Revealed via Vans’ IG stories on August 2, the sneakers will also feature lettering around its vulcanised rubber midsole that reads: “Mac Miller 1992 ‘Til,” and an infinity symbol.

Vans x Mac Miller will land on August 3 exclusively via the official Mac Miller webstore, where a percentage of all sales will be donated to the Mac Miller Fund, an initiative that provides young musicians with resources.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The 13 Best Back-to-School Backpacks

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    One of Hip Hop's Greatest Producers is Also one of its Wealthiest Moguls

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    One of Hip Hop's Wealthiest, Travis Scott, has Enough Money to Build His Own Utopia

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Cashing in on the Beautiful Game: Ronaldo's Net Worth Breaks the Bank

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The Packable Jacket Is Your Secret Weapon This Season

    Style
  • best sunglasses

    15 Pairs of Sunglasses to Get You Through Summer

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023