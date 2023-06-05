Taylor Swift & Matty Healy's Breakup Is the Swifties' Monday W

Sign up to never miss a drop
After just one month, Taylor Swift and Matty Healy reportedly call it quits. Swifties, you can breathe now.

Why? According to sources, the two were too booked and busy for each other — plus some compatibility issues. A global feminist superstar not meshing well with a disgusting controversial singer? You don't say. I mean, folks were calling it a PR stunt.

Rumors of Swift and Healy's (thankfully) short-lived romance arrived merely days after Swift's breakup with Joe Alwyn, whom she dated for six years before their split in April.

Of course, there were few murmurs about Swift quickly jumping into something new so fast. But there was even more jabber surrounding who she was dating (Healy, in case you already tried to forget).

The Swift and Healy romance indeed left the Swifties divided but still, they defended their fave. With news of the breakup, the Swiftie community is letting out sighs of relief and celebrating with "WE WON" comments. Talk about Monday motivation for a Swift fan.

I mean, we can't blame the Swifties for wanting their queen far away from Healy. He's doesn't have the best rep.

The 1975 vocalist is known for his pretty insane and, quite frankly, disturbing behavior at the band's shows, from kissing random fans to sucking thumbs to, erm, eating raw meat. His most recent act? He locked lips with a security guard mid-performance.

Plus, there was Healy's problematic "The Adam Friedland Show appearance," where he and the hosts made derogatory comments about Ice Spice. In addition to calling the musician a "Chubby Chinese Lady" and "Inuit Spice Girl," they also made fun of Inuit and Chinese accents.

But hey, the 1975 fans still love him, even if he is gross and racist.

Things got even more interesting when Taylor Swift collaborated with Ice Spice for "Karma," prompting social media to recall Healy's crude podcast comments and debate whether the collaboration was truly genuine.

As the collaboration climbed in the charts, a recent New Yorker interview with Healy revealed his thoughts on the podcast controversy: "It doesn't actually matter."

"Nobody is sitting there at night slumped at their computer, and their boyfriend comes over and goes, 'What's wrong, darling?' and they go, 'It's just this thing with Matty Healy.' That doesn't happen."

Good riddance. Taylor is free. Swifties rejoice!

