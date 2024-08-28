Taylor Russell's Acting Chops Are Rivaled Only By Her Style

Taylor Russell continues to stake her claim as Hollywood's MSP: Most Stylish Player.

On Wednesday, the Bones and All star dressed to impress for her first official appearance at the 2024 Venice Film Festival. Styled by fashion powerhouse Jahleel Weaver (he also works with the likes of Rihanna and Dua Lipa), Russell attended a press conference photocall in vintage John Galliano — specifically, Look Five from the designer's Spring/Summer 1995 collection.

Galliano's creation, a nipped-in suit jacket and curve-hugging pencil skirt, looks just as good on Russell as it looked on the runway 29 years ago. The ensemble also happens to hit on a key trend: "Corpcore," or tailored, business-friendly attire like blazers, pinstripe pants, and collared shirts.

Russell, who sits on this year's Venice Film Festival jury, is well-versed in the art of archival fashion flexes. Mere hours after her appearance in Galliano, she hit the Venice premiere of Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice in a gown from Chanel's Spring 1993 Couture collection, originally worn by supermodel Claudia Schiffer.

Her impressive pulls go way back. At the 2022 Gotham Awards, the actor donned a vintage feather bolero from Gucci by Tom Ford — an era that fashion collectors clamor for.

The 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022 in New York City Getty Images / Mike Coppola 1 / 1

And during the press tour for Bones and All, the Luca Guadagnino film that catapulted Russell to breakout fame, the actor dug into the archives of both Vivienne Westwood and Azzedine Alaïa.

Slowly but surely, Russell has cemented herself not only as a formidable artist, but a formidable dresser. It takes a certain it-factor to pull off vintage Galliano — and convince Jonathan Anderson to design you a custom LOEWE Met Gala look.