After Brat Girl Summer Comes... London Boy Fall

After a very Brat summer, London Boy Fall begins. You know, the season when trees change colors, temperatures mercifully slide and young famous women begin dating hot British guys, or at least taking their hot guys to Britain.

It's real! For instance, in mid-August, Doja Cat soft-launched new boyfriend Joseph Quinn while in London, a relationship she quite literally manifested into existence.

Within mere hours, Gracie Abrams and alleged Irish BF Paul Mescal also appeared in the British capital.

Ever lovelorn Taylor Swift was also partying in London while her ex, Harry Styles was out with new partner Olivia Dean. Weeks earlier, Zendaya had flown out for British bf Tom Holland, wrapping up his West End Romeo & Juliet run.

All said, an abrupt confluence of young famous folks hitting London just ahead of cuffing season.

The best tweet on the subject pointed out that, suddenly, London out-Hollywooding LA.

Seems fitting that London Boy Fall would follow Brat Summer (Brat Girl Summer?). Both Charli XCX — from whom Brat Girl Summer was born — and George Daniel, her drummer fiancé, are British, ya know.

But maybe we could've seen it coming.

Many of the duos who've helped establish 2024 as the year of hot celebrity couples include a handsome British fellow: Dua Lipa and Callum Turner, for one, and Olivia Rodrigo dating Louis Partridge, for another.

Clearly, British guys (or, at least, the act of dating hot guys in Britain) are in season. Weatherwise it also makes sense, as crisp, rainy weather persists nearly year-round in the UK. There, Fall is less of a season and more of a constant state of being.

But the timing is clearly right: Take this as your cue to find love in London this season, especially if a tall, English drink of water is your beverage of choice.

Or maybe it's more like Earl Grey or a frosty pint, as they say in the UK (I assume — I don't speak British, myself).