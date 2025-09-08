Having Perfected Its Sound, A Hi-Fi Pioneer Focuses on Looks

Technics isn’t only an expert in direct-drive turntables, it is the definitive maker of such motor-powered turntables.

The Technics SP-10, released in 1970, caused an audio revolution by being the world's first direct drive turntable, eliminating the need for a belt to turn the platter. In the half-decade since then, Technics has become a hi-fi force by advancing this technology.

However, the company’s latest release isn’t distinct for its top-of-the-line innovations, but more for its looks.

“We have decided to leave our conventional turntable design and combine the classic Technics features such as the sophisticated, reliable iron-coreless direct drive motor with a new, fresh visual appearance to attract a new type of vinyl music lover,” said European Technics product manager Frank Balzuweit in a statement.

Newly unveiled at Berlin’s IFA 2025 trade fair, the SL-40CBT is the first expression of this new design language.

The sleek new design’s plinth is largely uninterrupted, the only buttons being contained to the bottom left corner. Cables are hidden at the back, and since this turntable is Bluetooth-enabled and doesn’t need an external preamplifier, you can use it with minimal cables.

While the Technics SL-40CBT is ready to plug in and play, its counterpart, the SL-50C, is more traditional. While identical to the untrained eye, the SL-50C has no Bluetooth capability, a more high-end Ortofon 2M Red cartridge, and wider playback capabilities (33, 45, and 78 RPM as opposed to only 33 and 45 RPM).

Both priced at $899, the Technics SL-40CBT and SL-50C are arriving at retailers throughout September 2025.

