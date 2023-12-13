Sign up to never miss a drop
‘Tis the Season For Another OMEGA Moonswatch

Watches

OMEGA’s Swatch collaborations are consistently great if nothing else.

OMEGA and Swatch have made Moonswatch their thing this year, having released a multitude of takes on the now sought-after timepiece throughout 2023, the majority of which have coincided with supermoon events like the harvest moon or special occasions like Swiss National Day.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Now, OMEGA and Swatch prepare its December Moonswatch release, which is set to land on December 27, one can only presume that they're dropping in tandem with this year’s either long-night moon or cold moon happenings towards the end of the month.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Following an Instagram post uploaded by Swatch on December 13, what is clear is that another Moonswatch is coming in hot and fresh off the heels of the pair’s Harvey Nichols exclusive only last week.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

As per, the all new OMEGA Swatch Moonswatches are expected to release globally across all Swatch stores and will presumably cost $295 apiece, like all their previous collabs.

Talking of earlier link ups, all the OMEGA Moonswatches have been virtually impossible to get ahold of since their initial release in 2021. Every drop has sold out almost instantaneously, which considering it's effectively a cheaper Speedmaster watch, is quite surprising.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Even still, one quick Google search will show you that the Mission to Moonshine Gold Moonswatch is still reselling for at least $100 over retail, though that's peanuts compared to an OMEGA Speedmaster, which is a hell of a lot more.

Point is, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that OMEGA and Swatch are ending the year with another Moonswatch collection. It has been the year of the Moonswatch, after all.

