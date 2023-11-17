Searching For Gift Ideas? Here's 60 Of Them

It's never easy to find a gift for the most important people in your life. Getting something that's meaningful, on-budget, and to someone's tastes can feel nigh on impossible at times, so it's always good to have a lot of options to pick between.
Hoping to provide just that, below we have selected a grand total of 60 of our favorite gifts to get your creative juices flowing as we near the holiday season.
These include everything from grooming sets to the latest tech and (of course) an obligatory multipack of cozy socks. Keep scrolling for an all-out guide to our favorite gifts for the holiday season in 2023.
Keep scrolling for 60 gift ideas for the holiday season
Phaidon Books Palace Product Descriptions: The Selected Archive Book
If you've ever done a spot of online shopping on the Palace website, you'll likely have cracked a smile at its product descriptions. This book compiles some of the best, most random product descriptions to have graced its online store.
Houseplant Ashtray Set
Seth Rogan doesn't just star in hilarious films or model for The Elder Statesman, he is also a skilled potter. With a ceramic studio in his garage, he created the company Houseplant for high-end smoking accessories.
GUSTAF WESTMAN OBJECTS Chunky Cup
Colorful, curvy, and undeniably fun, Gustaf Westman has built up a high-profile following through his eye-catching homeware. The chunky cup is one of his signature pieces, a puffy-looking saucer that holds a mug inside it.
Le Labo Candle Discovery Set
Hand-poured in Le Labo's American lab, this set offers three of the brand's popular scented candles (otherwise known by Le Labo as its "bougie parfumée").
Carhartt WIP Salt and Pepper Shakers
Carhartt WIP not only produces rugged, workwear-inspired clothing but it also has some of the best homeware around. These salt and pepper shakers utilize the brand's signature Siberian Parka to create playful tableware.
Miu Miu Shearling Hat
Bucket hats aren't only for summer and there's been an uptick in warmth-providing headwear to prove it. This one from Miu Miu comes in shearling fabric that will act as an extra head of hair.
Stüssy Ceramic Boot Vase
This Western-inspired ceramic vase comes shaped as a Stüssy-branded cowboy boot. You can forget about snakes, there are flowers in this boot.
NTS x Highsnobiety Record Storage Canvas Bag
For the DJs with a bulging record collection, we teamed up with the pioneering online radio station NTS for a tote bag that can carry all your records on the go. It comes decorated with a co-branded logo that can be found across the 19-piece collection.
Wary Meyers Cosmic Yuzu Soap
Initially created as an experiment using end-of-day scrap pieces of soap, the team at Wary Meyers soon realized that they had made a bar of soap that resembled the work of late Japanese designer Shiro Kuramata. Since then, it has been selling these colorful bars of soap scented with Japanese grapefruit and black tea.
Séfr Fuzzy Beanie
Arriving with a super fuzzy texture, this beanie is crafted from alpaca-blend fabric to make it the ultimate winter-warming headwear.
UNIMATIC U4 Classic UC4
Producing streamlined watch designs with top craftsmanship and affordable prices has made UNIMATIC a buzzy name amongst watch enthusiasts. This made-in-Italy diving watch comes with an NH35A automatic movement tuned to 21600bph and each one is individually numbered.
J. Hannah x A24 Priscilla Silver Heart Locket
If you know anyone who has Priscilla (2023) at the top of their 'film of the year' list, then you'll want to head over to the A24 website and check out its selection of merch for the film. The highlight of the lot is this sterling silver heart-shaped locket strung on a silk ribbon.
Human Made Carabiner
A small present that would make for a great stocking filler for Japanese fashion enthusiasts, this carabiner comes with engraved detailing spelling out the name of NIGO's brand.
Wacko Maria Palo Santo Sticks
The ingredients found in the Palo Santo tree are reported to have many benefits, from calming feelings of anxiety to lessening arthritis pain. These sticks from the Japanese brand Wacko Maria aim to help you harness those benefits when burnt.
Space Available Studio Archidesk Pen Holder
Made entirely from recycled post-consumer LDPE and HDPE plastic, including plastic bottle caps collected from Indonesian landfills and waterways, this eye-catching pen holder will add color to any desk set-up.
NEIGHBORHOOD x Ballantine's x Tsukamoto Decanter
As part of their ongoing collaboration, Ballantine's Scotch Whisky and RZA team up with NEIGHBORHOOD on a capsule collection that includes this decanter by Tsukamoto, a Japanese pottery manufacturer that has been producing Mashiko ware pottery for over 150 years. For fans of whiskey and hip-hop, this brings together both worlds.
Brain Dead Logohead Ice Tray
Brain Dead is finding inventive new ways to get its logo on everything and anything. This ice tray lets you add its head-shaped branding to your drinks.
J.W. Anderson x Wellipets Frog Loafer
J.W. Anderson's been on a bit of a frog obsession this season, releasing frog footwear and matching bags in the shape of the amphibious animal.
Medicom Be@rbrick van Gogh 'Almond Blossoms' 100% & 400% Set
This limited edition Be@rbrick pays homage to Vincent Van Gogh, the Dutch painter who’s best known for his Post-Impressionist catalog. It features the artist's work, Almond Blossoms (1890) printed all over the body of the collectible bear.
Off-White™ Arrow Magazine Holder Blue
To showcase your magazine collection, this blue-colored home accessory from Off-White™ comes with the brand's signature industrial aesthetic.
Birkenstock x Tekla Pajama Set
Picking out smart collaborations has been the key to Birkenstock's recent success and its partnership with high-end homeware brand Tekla didn't disappoint. Alongside some cozy, fluffy footwear, the two brands released full pajama sets that are worthy of being worn outside — it would be a shame to confine these to the bedroom.
Marshall Acton III Speaker
A small home speaker that packs a punch, the Acton III is a new design from the iconic British hi-fi company Marshall. The compact speaker is made to deliver room-filling sound.
Nike x AMBUSH Football
As football and fashion continue to collide more frequently, regular collaborators Nike and AMBUSH team up on a capsule collection inspired by the beautiful game. Along with a full kit to play in, the collaboration includes this silver-colored ball to play with.
Highsnobiety x Pixar Keychain
Celebrating Pixar's role as a pioneer of CGI and animation, this keychain comes from our 9-piece capsule collection with the studio and includes one of its most famous icons: the Pixar lamp.
Carne Bollente Welcum Home Door Mat
Nope, that isn't a typo. Carne Bollente prides itself on its sex-positive motto and provides the classic "welcome" doormat with a cheeky pun.
LEGO Architecture Colosseum Set
How often do you think about the Roman Empire? Well, you can think about it some more with this Lego set that recreates the Colosseum.
Jean Paul Gaultier Safety Pin Gaultier Earring
All is not as it seems with Jean Paul Gaultier's jewelry. These earrings are made to look like a safety pin while another pair from the brand's recent release is shaped to look like a razor.
MOON BOOT Icon Low Faux Curly Boots
Whoever unwraps a pair of these boots is sure not to get cold feel — both literally and figuratively. The fluffy take on Moon Boot's most iconic silhouette comes with a faux shearling outer and insulation for increased warmth and comfort.
Bram's Fruit Lemon Necklace
A "luxury fruit store," Bram's Fruit harnesses the positive emotions that nature gives you and puts them into its products. This gold-plated necklace creates a smiling character out of a lemon for fans of the sour fruit.
Acne Studios Mohair Wool Fringe Scarf
Warm, soft scarves have become one of Acne Studios' signature items. The Scandinavian brand specializes in oversized neckwear such as this one, produced in a mohair and alpaca blend fabric.
Aesop Elaborate Body Kit
Combining four of Aesop's most popular products (a hand wash, hand balm, body scrub, and cleanser), this handy pack offers all the tools needed for a self-care routine made from natural, botanical ingredients.
Hatton Labs Emerald Cut Tennis Bracelet
A colorful piece of jewelry, this bracelet is made using 925 sterling silver and decorated with green cubic zirconia stones.
Vitra Toolbox
A minimal take on a toolbox, this design from Vitra is not the type of toolbox you want to stick in a dusty corner of the garage. This sleek design will make you want to show off your tools.
The North Face ThermoBall Traction Mules
Possibly the most functional sandals around, this pair from The North Face comes with a durable water-repellent finish, lightweight ThermoBall Eco insulation, and a high-traction rubber outsole.
Sacai Jacquard Balaclava & Glove Set
Over the past few years, balaclavas have gone from being essentials for skiing and armed robberies to being fashionable accessories. This means that traditional hat and glove sets have evolved to include the face-warming headwear.
Apple AirPods Max
Apple's signature sleek aesthetics make its over-head AirPods Max some of the most futuristic-looking headphones around. This pair comes with up to 20 hours of listening time from a single charge and active noise cancellation.
Y/Project Fuck U Pendant Necklace
If you're being forced to buy a present for your arch nemesis, nothing quite says fuck you like a pair of earrings that present two middle fingers.
Porter-Yoshida & Co. Tanker 2-Way Duffle Bag
A brand that has built a cult following thanks to its high-quality creations, Porter-Yoshida & Co. is a specialist in bag making. This compact duffel bag is crafted from a nylon ripstop fabric similar to those used on military-grade jackets and is tear-proof.
JACQUEMUS Le Bob Neve Pink
Who says bucket hats are only for summer? There's been an uptick in fluffy, winterized bucket hats of late including this fuzzy pink number from Jacquemus. As shown in Central Cee's campaign for the brand, this hat looks best when paired head-to-toe with fluffy Jacquemus clothing.
Snow Peak Multicolor Titanium Aurora Bottle
Japanese label Snow Peak makes gear to help explore the great outdoors. This bottle has a colorful, gradient finish and is crafted from single-wall 1 mm anodized titanium.
Maison Margiela Leather Card Holder
Maison Margiela's leather cardholder doesn't need any logos to show that it's from the pioneering fashion house, all it needs is its famous four stitches.
Bordallo Pinheiro Auergine Platter
An ode to Portuguese artist Bordallo Pinheiro, this aubergine platter presents the late artist's typically playful style. One of the most influential people in 19th-century Portuguese culture, this platter was designed long before people started sending eggplant emojis.
Bottega Veneta Unapologetic Sunglasses
A statement-making pair of frames, Bottega Veneta's Unapologetic Sunglasses are unapologetically unconventional.
SOCKSSS Two-Pack Socks
No points for guessing what product the brand SOCKSSS specializes in. This two-pack comes OEKO-TEX-certified with the black pair boasting a cozy, fluffy finish.
BAPE Green Shark Seijin Skateboard Deck
Some skateboards are made for skating while others are collector's items, and this board belongs in the latter category. The plywood board not only has a person wearing a BAPE hoodie printed on it but also comes in the shape of that person.
La Boite Concept Square turntable
Created by a family with over 80 years of acoustic know-how, Le Boite Concept combines its knowledge with modern technologies to create ergonomic “all-in-one” products. This turntable is made in France using natural oak plywood, an integrated PHONO MM pre-amplifier, and a 20cm long aluminum tone arm.
Pets So Good Brown Linden Pet Day Bed
If you're looking to really spoil your pup, Pets So Good's day bed is covered in comfy cushions and has a sleek look.
Bastide Ambre Soir Hand & Body Lotion
Bastide's all-natural self-care line utilizes traditional methods to create luxurious goods inspired by Provence, France. This hand and body lotion includes local honey and olive oil from Provence in the recipe.
Hay Play Chess Set
Designed by Swedish graphic designer Clara von Zweigbergk, this chess set has a green and navy blue colorway as opposed to the normal white and black checkerboard design.
Alessi Plissé Electric Kettle
Alessi is a homeware brand unlike any other, collaborating with everyone from Salvador Dalí to Virgil Abloh. This kettle was designed together with Issey Miyake and is made to re-create the brand's iconic Plissé pleats fabric.
Jil Sander Yoga Mat
A luxury accessory to aid in your health and wellness regime, this plant-based yoga mat from Jil Sander is crafted from natural jute rubber.
Boo Oh Small Ray Harness
This handcrafted rayon rope harness comes with Italian leather trims. It's a very luxurious accessory for your canine friend to enjoy.
Stanley Silver Adventure Camp Pro Cookset
A full set of cookware for camping, this stainless steel collection is more than good enough to use in the house and on the road. Plus, it comes with Stanley's lifetime warranty.
LAMY x Highsnobiety Pico Pen
Creating writing tools and accessories that follow the Bauhaus principle of “form follows function,” LAMY has built a reputation for its ergonomic designs. This pen arrives with an innovative system where a push mechanism allows it to shrink down to a small pocket pen or expand into a full-length ballpoint pen.
BALA Black Weighted Bangles
If you want to make your workouts, from yoga to boxing, that little bit harder, these 1 lb weighted bangles will do the trick.
Horizn Studios M5 Cabin Essential
Traveling with a suitcase that isn't up to standard is never an enjoyable experience. This cabin bag from Horizn Studios, however, has a bunch of features to take some of the stress out of traveling such as a water-resistant front pocket and telescopic handle.
L’Objet X Haas Brothers Mojave Cheeseboards
A luxurious set of cheeseboard, this pair of boards is handmade in Portugal using brass and smoked oak.
Therabody Theragun mini Hand-Held Massager
For massages on the go, Therabody's Theragun has a 150-minute battery life. The mini gun is one of many high-tech massagers developed for athletes by Dr. Jason Wersland's company.
Big Bell Ceramics Stovetop Pipe
For the sophisticated smoker, this pipe comes from Big Bell Ceramics which molds all of its creations by hand in Los Angeles.
Dusen Dusen Oven Mitt
Homeware brand Dusen Dusen is on a mission to make everything in your home a colorful spectacle. That includes its range of oven mitts, complete with clashing colors and patterns.
