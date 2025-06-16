Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's New Air Max Is a Nutty Sneaker-Loafer Hybrid

Written by Aerin Daniel in Sneakers

Nike finally slides into the sneaker-loafer conversation with a shoe designed by, of all folks, the Serena Williams Design Collective. Not only that, but Nike's sneaker loafer is a brand-new Air Max sneaker shape, further evolving Nike's classic sportswear line.

The Nike sneaker-loafer, called the Air Max Phenomena SWDC, is a slick leather slip-on first debuted by Japanese shoe insider and atmos founder Hirofumi Kojima.

Note the soft leather upper accented with a small jewel Swoosh and Nike's classic Visible Air system underfoot.

The only fact to note is that, as part of the Serena Williams Design Collection line, Nike's Air Max Phenomena will likely be limited run (and, of course, exclusively women's sizing).

Nike's Air Max Phenomena is not only the latest in a long line of sneaker loafers, it's one of many (many!) new and revived Air Max shoe silhouettes.

(Recent favorites include the Air Max Sunder, the Air Max Fire, and the wild slip-on Air Max Craze.)

But about those sneaker loafers: We're talking luxe slip-on leather-ish shoes that've flooded the footwear market. Thank New Balance for kicking things off and a handful of hangers-on like HOKA , Converse, and even skate shoe brand Vans for keeping the sneaker loafer dream alive.

Expect the Air Max Phenomena shoe to arrive on Nike's website in due time, given that Kojima has already premiered the new Nike sneaker on his Instagram page.

And given that this is a sneaker company as big as Nike finally riding the sneaker-loafer wave, expect quite a splash to follow.

Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
