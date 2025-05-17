It’s All Fun & (Football) Games for Thom Browne

Thom Browne is fresh off a booked-and-busy Met Gala, where the label turned Demi Moore into a literal neck tie for the night. It's now back to business as usual as Thom Browne unveils a solid (and sporty) Fall 2025 collection.

The fall collection offers pieces like wool jackets, grey knitwear, plentiful pleats, scenic patterns, dog-shaped bags, and even outdoorsy parkas.

Most notably, the eponymous brand reveals knit jerseys for the fall, alongside tweed dresses and coats made to resemble jerseys. A "65" lands on the back of these pieces, nodding to the designer's birth year. The team name? Browne, of course.

Thom Browne has always been big on sports, having genuinely deep ties to the game, especially football (American hut-hut and soccer versions included).

Thom Browne even hosts its own annual football games, marrying fashion with good ole sports bonding (we often get a nice clothing capsule with these events, too).

And athletes are just as big of a fan of Thom Browne as the brand is of them. For a big game day, you'll likely catch an athlete pulling up in Thom Browne for their tunnel 'fit, sometimes, just out of pure love for the label.

NBA player Marcus Smart once told Highsnobiety why he loved the brand so much, sharing "Thom [Browne] makes beautiful suits with great attention to detail, but also designs collections with out of the box ideas that are perfect for the fashion risk taker.”

The Fall 2025 is an extension of Thom Browne's love for game that loves him right back, coming as a proper "homage to collegiate classics," as the brand puts it.

It's a little fun, a little classic, and all Thom Browne.