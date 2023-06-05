Sign up to never miss a drop
Well, Timothée Chalamet Got Invited to a Cookout

in CultureWords By Morgan Smith

Timothèe Chalalmet's hot girl summer keeps heating up (and the season hasn't even officially started yet).

Over the weekend, Chalamet attended a birthday party for Darnell Appling, Zendaya's assistant. Well, at least according to partygoers and recap videos, it was Chalamet.

The person wore an Austin Reaves basketball jersey over a white tee paired with bright green basketball shorts and City Market Dunks worn with Batman socks — a peak swag era look for a "true swag era millennial," as one tweeter put it.

Forget what I said before. That's Timothée, alright.

During the party, the newest Chanel face was also spotted vibing out with the crowd to timeless bops like Crime Mob's "Rock Yo Hips" and Cali Swag District's "Teach My How to Dougie."

As for who invited Chalamet to the cookout, I'd put money on his Dune co-star Zendaya, who also attended her assistant's birthday bash.

Our red carpet queen — outfitted in a simple white halter top and jeans — let loose and advanced her Beyoncé stanning, doing the electric slide to Bey's version of "Before I Let You Go."

After watching Zendaya and Chalamet live it up at Appling's party, I'm currently reaching out to the family group chat to ask about the next family function.

This Virginia girl is due for a good, down-south cookout (catch me in on my Chalamet behavior).

