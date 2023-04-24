Timothée Chalamet Is Having a Hot Girl Summer

Timothée Chalamet is poised for a summer of epic proportions. Between grabbing tacos with Kylie Jenner, the 27-year-old actor has reportedly landed a Chanel contract.

Earlier this month, social media lit up with jabber romantically linking Chalamet and Jenner. According to the rumor mill, the makeup mogul's car was spotted in Chalamet's drive way. Later, the two were seen out and about on a taco date. Entertainment Tonight bolstered the gossip, quoting a source who divulged: "Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Riding high off of his budding romance, Chalamet was photographed filming a Chanel fragrance commercial, directed by none other than Martin Scorcese. Clad in a white tank top and sweatpants, the Bones and All star looked ready for a bodega run rather than a starring role in a cologne advertisement — that said, Chalamet tends to keep things casual, sartorially speaking.

Chalamet's apparent Chanel deal comes less than one month before the Met Gala, this year honoring the brand's former creative director Karl Largerfeld (coincidence?). It's unclear whether Chalamet's ad has anything to do with Chanel's involvement in the gala — and whether he plans to attend the high-profile event with the brand.

Also unclear: Whether Chalamet's recent trajectory is organic or the making of master puppeteer Kris Jenner. Either way, slay!