Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Timothée Chalamet Is Having a Hot Girl Summer

Written by Highsnobiety in Style

Timothée Chalamet is poised for a summer of epic proportions. Between grabbing tacos with Kylie Jenner, the 27-year-old actor has reportedly landed a Chanel contract.

Earlier this month, social media lit up with jabber romantically linking Chalamet and Jenner. According to the rumor mill, the makeup mogul's car was spotted in Chalamet's drive way. Later, the two were seen out and about on a taco date. Entertainment Tonight bolstered the gossip, quoting a source who divulged: "Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Riding high off of his budding romance, Chalamet was photographed filming a Chanel fragrance commercial, directed by none other than Martin Scorcese. Clad in a white tank top and sweatpants, the Bones and All star looked ready for a bodega run rather than a starring role in a cologne advertisement — that said, Chalamet tends to keep things casual, sartorially speaking.

Chalamet's apparent Chanel deal comes less than one month before the Met Gala, this year honoring the brand's former creative director Karl Largerfeld (coincidence?). It's unclear whether Chalamet's ad has anything to do with Chanel's involvement in the gala — and whether he plans to attend the high-profile event with the brand.

Also unclear: Whether Chalamet's recent trajectory is organic or the making of master puppeteer Kris Jenner. Either way, slay!

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop tank tops here

Sold out
Highsnobiety x Bar BassoLogo Tank Top White
$50.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Jil SanderCotton Blend Terry Tank Top Beige
$305.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
DieselT-Anky-D Tank Top White
$85.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • It's a Polo Shirt Summer
  • Nike's Crazy Air Max Sneaker-Mule Wants to Rule the Summer
  • Red-Carpet GAP Is Real — And Yours For $430
  • The Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
  • With a $25,000 Cartier Bolo Tie, Timothée Chalamet's Bob Dylan Cosplay Peaks
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now