Timothée Chalamet's On-Screen Style Is Outdoing His IRL ‘Fits

Timothée Chalamet, dress-down king, has been looking unusually buttoned-up lately.

Over the past few days, the actor was been spotted on New York City's Lower East Side filming his next project, Marty Supreme, an upcoming A24 film loosely inspired by the life of professional ping pong player Marty Reisman.

Details surrounding the film, which stars Chalamet as Reisman, remain scarce. That said, one thing is apparent: Its wardrobe is pushing Chalamet way out of his skinny jeans and adidas-filled comfort zone.

Instead, Chalamet has been photographed on set in tailored, down-to-business essentials like shrunken sweater vests, pleated pants, and double-breasted blazers. Rather than his usual Sambas or Dunks, he's been sporting — gasp — sensible leather lace-ups.

Of course, the dichotomy between Chalamet's Marty Supreme style and his IRL 'fits is largely owed to the fact that the film is set in the '50s, a far cry from today's menswear landscape.

Still, there's a timeless modernity to the outfits Chalamet has been filming in. His boxy suits and wide-shouldered wool coat wouldn't look totally out of place on the Spring 2025 runway, especially considering our recent taste for business wear over streetwear.

Chalamet, rarely the type to dress up, pulls off his retro wardrobe with aplomb. Previously, we've seen him dabble in method dressing during his Wonka and Dune press tours — so it's not far-fetched to think that Chalamet may start incorporating Marty's killer suiting and slim knits into his off-screen style in the near future.

A note to A24: Let him keep the costumes!