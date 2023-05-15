Welcome to Timothée’s Coco Chala-Nel Era

Even by Timothée Chalamet's own high standards he's had a big 2023 so far.

From “hanging out” with Kylie Jenner, to laying the groundwork ahead of the release of Dune 2 later in the year, the 27-year-old actor is making some major moves.

But dating an IRL Jenner and dropping the biggest science fiction film of 2023 aside, Chalamet's now making his boldest move yet: becoming an official Chanel boy.

Timothée Coco Chala-nel? Timothée Chanel-met? Coco Chalamet? Choose whichever name you’d like, because last month's reports that the Bones and All star had landed a contract with the luxury French fashion house have been confirmed, with the actor serving as the house's fragrance ambassador for BLEU DE CHANEL.

Whispers that Chalamet and Chanel were in cahoots first surfaced last month, after he was spotted filming a Martin Scorcese-directed fragrance advert where, off-set, he looked to be having a “hot girl summer” moment in a white tank top look.

These rumors have now been confirmed, although a lack of detail still leaves a lot of unanswered questions. Most pertinently: What will his official Chanel-ified nickname be?

This will, of course, all be revealed in good time. For the time being, however, I’m going to come up with as many Timothée Chalamet x Chanel concoctions as possible.