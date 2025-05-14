The Tommy Girls Are Back! And a Trailblazing Designer's Behind It All (EXCLUSIVE)

With the help of esteemed stylist and designer Aleali May, Tommy Hilfiger is ringing in a new era of the Tommy Girl.

The American apparel empire tapped Aleali May for a guest creative advisor position, a new role that she is the first person to fill. And in doing so, she has reimagined the Tommy Girl archetype.

Debuted as part of its 1996 fragrance of the same name, the Tommy Girl would take a life of her own thereafter. In the words of May herself, “Tommy Girl has always been a movement, an attitude that defined a generation.”

The 32-year-old looked to the original, Aaliyah-era template for the Tommy Girl, exploring its roots in music, style, and culture with a modern POV. “This isn’t about nostalgia, it’s about celebrating every girl’s way of being unapologetically herself," she stated.

This sentiment materialized in a capsule that includes embroidered varsity jackets, tees, and bandeaus. Plus, of course, there’s a fair share of retro-inspired classic TOMMY JEANS denim in the shape of slacks, skirts, and bags.

Lensed by Clara Balzary, the accompanying campaign stars IVE’s Jang Won-Young, Samara Cyn, Lindsay Vrckovnik, and Eniola Abioro, all of whom are said to represent the new Tommy Girl's confident spirit. Aleali May has assembled a squad of fearless tastemakers for her TOMMY JEANS link-up.

Available online and in Tommy Hilfiger stores globally from May 15, this collab marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the preppy powerhouse.

The first woman to design a unisex Air Jordan, Aleali May has already made a whole career's worth of dents in the industry. The multi-hyphenate creative counts Kendrick Lamar and Lil Yachty as clients and has her own Barbie, major partnership gigs, and an anti-greenwashing jewelry company under her belt. Oh yeah, and you now count bringing the Tommy Girl into 2025 to her long list of achievements.

