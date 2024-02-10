Sign up to never miss a drop
At Tommy Hilfiger FW24, Good Times Unfolded (Good Clothes Too)

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

They say there's no place like home and New York City. I guess you could say that's a double win for Tommy Hilfiger, whose home is the Big Apple.

With the designer back home for February 2024's New York Fashion Week, his runway presentation naturally turned into a welcome home bash of good clothes and immaculate vibes. Central Cee was there, too.

In other words, Tommy Hilfiger Fall/Winter 2024 was just one cool, stylish bash.

At New York's Grand Central Oyster Bar, Tommy Hilfiger brought editors, stylists, and many celebrities together under the tiled roof. Jon Batiste performed, and Questlove spun on the DJ set, all the while names like Highsnobiety cover star Damson Idris, Sofia Richie, and GloRilla watched from the bar's cozy booths.

On the FW24 runway, a balance of classic Tommy prep and New York swagger sashayed through the aisles, presenting sharp blazers, collared shirts, cozy knits, roomy khaki trousers, and cool varsity jackets.

Nice tans meet the brand's signature patriotic hues (red, white, and blue), alongside classic stripe patterns and Tommy Hilfiger's famous emblem.

Tommy Hilfiger FW24 can best be summed up as chill Americana, offering the brand's signature design codes with hints of youthful spirit and relaxed modern style.

Tommy Hilfiger is a classic brand, and it's certainly keeping pace with the younger generations (in the good way, at that). We've seen Tommy Hilfiger team up with some of the youth's favorite labels, like Patta and Martine Rose, for some pretty solid collaborations previously.

Now, the brand is presenting cool, preppy clothes in front of Central Cee and Sofia Richie. There really is no party like a Tommy party.

