Aleali May Has Perfected the Art of the Air Jordan 1 Collab

Brand: Aleali May x Nike

Model: Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT

Release Date: April 22

Price: $140

Buy: Nike SNKRS and select retailers

What We’re Saying: Aleali May and Nike have a longstanding partnership, which has extended into 2021. For her latest collaboration with the sportswear juggernaut, May is getting her third shot at reworking the Air Jordan 1, this time taking on the Zoom CMFT iteration of the iconic silhouette.

As the product images above show, May has opted for a dark blue and green colorway, which many on social media are likening to the Dallas Mavericks’ color scheme. Beyond that, the sneaker features a wealth of details, such as an Aleali signature embossed on the heel, a neoprene bootie, and a chenille Wings logo, which is a nod to her first Air Jordan 1 collab from 2017.

May drew inspiration for the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT from time spent with her high school drill team, where she learned the importance of self-expression, community, and leadership, all while gaining confidence. The sneaker is joined by her first-ever Jordan Brand apparel capsule, which includes a graphic T-shirt, layered top, and varsity jacket.

Nike Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT Califia $475 Buy at StockX

