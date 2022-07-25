Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
For Tommy Hilfiger & Rotaro, Rental Is The Future of Fashion

Written by Tayler Willson in Culture

To quote 2020 Highsnobiety, “Clothing rental is the future” – and, as it happens, Tommy Hilfiger seems to agree.

The label – which recently announced its return to New York Fashion Week after a three-year hiatus – is now teaming up with UK-based rental platform Rotaro, to run a six-month pilot program offering styles from Tommy Jeans and one-of-a-kind TOMMY HILFIGER archive pieces to rent.

The partnership – which is just the latest in a long list of sustainable practices from the brand – will officially launch on July 27, and aims to deliver seasonless designs without the pressure of buying, to fashionistas across the United Kingdom.

Starting drop one with a “Pop Color” theme, said to align with British summer time, key looks are set to include pieces from Tommy Jeans’ “Pop Drop” capsule, as well as denim styles from TOMMY JEANS, and looks from the TommyXRomeo collection.

A follow-up second collection refocuses solely on TOMMY HILFIGER archives and has been curated with a myriad of one-of-a-kind vintage pieces, which will see the brand deliver its epochal heritage to a younger Rotaro audience.

“We know and believe that the future of fashion is circular, and our partnership with Rotaro is another meaningful step in exploring circular business models,” explains Esther Verburg, EVP, Sustainable Business and Innovation, at Tommy Hilfiger.

“We are excited to challenge the status quo and offer our customers a new opportunity to enjoy classic American cool style, in a way other than buying new.”

While fashion rental might not be for everyone (although, why would it not be?), it does offer people are a chance to style from vintage Hilfiger pieces, which shouldn't ever be sniffed at.

