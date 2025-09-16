A High-Fashion Makeover for Nike's Flyest Low-Rise Running Shoe

Nike has taken the Air Superfly's fashion era up a notch. For its latest collaboration, its 25-year-old running shoe goes full couture mode.

Japanese designer Tomo Koizumi is the latest to take the Air Superfly for a spin. Koizumi ultimately treats the classic runner like one of his larger-than-life ruffled gowns, worn by names like Lauren Hill and Lady Gaga, transforming the Superfly into literal wearable art.

Koizumi's Air Superfly starts with a glossy, iridescent upper, lending the classic sneaker a mermaid-like appearance. At the same time, the cushioned Air-injected soles get a classic all-black finish.

The sneakers also come with delicate lace ribbons as shoelaces. But the icing on this Superfly cake is, without a doubt, the interchangeable Swoosh options.

Yes, Koizumi's Nike sneakers come with shiny and, naturally, ruffled Swoosh options that can be switched and swapped out as desired.

The Koizumi collab is just one of many nice iterations of the reborn Air Superfly. Since being reintroduced to the shoe game, the Nike shoe has lived up to its fashion expectations, appearing in trendy butter-yellow colorways and even enjoying a collaboration with Dover Street Market.

Its high-fashion reign continues with Koizumi.

Speaking of which, the Tomo Koizumi x Nike Air Superfly sneaker is scheduled to drop on Dover Street Market Ginza's website on September 19. The shoes will also release on Nike's SNKRS app on September 20.

