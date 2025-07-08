Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Nike's Most Minimalist Runner Is Officially Fashion Now

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Following a generous amount of general-release drops, the first Nike Air Superfly collaboration has arrived.

Dover Street Market is first up to take the recently revived Nike shoe for a spin. Well, if we want to get technical, the brand took the running model for three spins.

Dover Street Market's Air Superfly collaboration comes in three staple colorways, including black, white, and grey. It's also the brand's go-to schemes, seen across other Nike collaborations, such as its velvet Dunks and blacked-out Vomero "dad shoes."

The collaborative Air Superfly largely resembles a standard Superfly, preserving much of its traditional features like the perforated uppers, Air-infused soles, and a generally slimmed-down appearance.

Dover Street Market
However, Dover Street Market's pairs are a bit more textural, offering suede touches in addition to the sleek buttery leather.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

And of course, Dover Street Market's hut logo lands on the tongue alongside the Nike Swoosh, confirming the collaborative effort.

Dover Street Market's Nike Air Superfly sneaker is scheduled to drop on the brand's website on July 10 for $105.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
