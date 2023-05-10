Sign up to never miss a drop
Travis Barker Is the Latest to Join Bespoke Boxing's Alumni

in StyleWords By Sam Cole
Throughout history, style has been at the center of iconic eras of sport. During the 90s, the presence of Oakley's era-defining sunglasses was felt across several sports, including football, basketball, and athletics, while Michael Jordan's signature Air Jordans were at the center of countless career-defining moments.

Throughout the 2000s, we played witness to the rise of athletes as celebrities; as such, their off-field style became just as hot of a topic as their in-game skills. Now, the two come hand-in-hand, with more attention paid to pre-game style than ever.

While footballers and basketballers like to turn heads in the lead-up to a game, a boxer's focus is centered on the ring.

Between Gervonta Davis and Amanda Serrano, there's plenty of sneaker heat present during bouts – but thanks to Bespoke Boxing, boxing style is more personal than ever, creating statement looks for career highlights.

With bespoke pieces created for the likes of Terence “T Bud” Crawford, Joe Cordina, Jake Paul, and a collaborative effort with OVO and Everlast for Jared Anderson, Bespoke Boxing is quickly becoming the go-to brand for in-ring style.

For its latest project, all eyes are on Travis Barker.

Stylistically, Travis Barker is best known for his impressive collection of band tees and Balenciaga and Prada looks, but now, his arsenal includes a pair of bespoke Muay Thai shorts.

Crafted in-house by Bespoke Boxing, the shorts have been uniquely tailored to Barker's statement gothic style, with a custom-made skull print and punk font wrapping the shorts in a desaturated black and white finish.

While there's no indication we're about to see Travis step into the ring for a bout in which he'd have his own iconic sporting style moment, his bespoke offering would make the moment should he choose to.

