Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Even Travis Barker Can't Resit Supreme's Leathers

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

When we think of the Kardashian Klan and their extended circle, fashion, and their brand loyalties, Balenciaga is typically the first brand to spring to mind. All have demonstrated their devotion to Demna's craft. None more so than Kim, of course, but even Travis Barker has taken the vow.

No matter what controversies unfold with Balenciaga, Kim Kardashian has made it clear that she's a Balenci' gal through and through. She'll take any opportunity to throw a 'fit together, and when it ain't Balenciaga, it's adidas – or Yeezy, at least.

Where fashion and the Kardashian circle are concerned, these are the first two brands that come to mind. All of Kim's kids wear Yeezy sneakers, her sisters, and as mentioned, all overindulge in Balenciaga.

One brand that probably doesn't instantly spring to mind is Supreme. Whether or not you think Supreme is dead, with or without the influence of Tremaine Emory, the Kardashian circle, which, of course includes Travis Barker, has demonstrated a taste for its leather pieces.

Earlier in the year, Kim stepped out in a look from Yohji Yamamoto's FW22 Supreme collaborations. It was bold, colorful, and oozed the type of cool that only leather can.

Now, Travis Barker follows suit, pulling out a red FW17 Vanson Leather Bones Jacket, putting the Kardashian Klan back into the mix with 'Preme.

Of course, if Travis Barker is going to wear Supreme, he's going to make it metal. After all, he's got a heavy taste for black and an extensive collection of band tees.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Cult Designer Verdy Just Became BLACKPINK's Artistic Director

    Culture

  • Nail Statement Summer Accessories With These Pieces

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The Curious Craze for Sporty & Rich's adidas Sambas

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Après Ski? More Like Après Met

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Not In Paris is Returning, Here's Everything Going Down

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Fendi SS24 Is All About the Making of Fendi SS24

    Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023