Even Travis Barker Can't Resit Supreme's Leathers

When we think of the Kardashian Klan and their extended circle, fashion, and their brand loyalties, Balenciaga is typically the first brand to spring to mind. All have demonstrated their devotion to Demna's craft. None more so than Kim, of course, but even Travis Barker has taken the vow.

No matter what controversies unfold with Balenciaga, Kim Kardashian has made it clear that she's a Balenci' gal through and through. She'll take any opportunity to throw a 'fit together, and when it ain't Balenciaga, it's adidas – or Yeezy, at least.

Where fashion and the Kardashian circle are concerned, these are the first two brands that come to mind. All of Kim's kids wear Yeezy sneakers, her sisters, and as mentioned, all overindulge in Balenciaga.

One brand that probably doesn't instantly spring to mind is Supreme. Whether or not you think Supreme is dead, with or without the influence of Tremaine Emory, the Kardashian circle, which, of course includes Travis Barker, has demonstrated a taste for its leather pieces.

Supreme

Earlier in the year, Kim stepped out in a look from Yohji Yamamoto's FW22 Supreme collaborations. It was bold, colorful, and oozed the type of cool that only leather can.

Now, Travis Barker follows suit, pulling out a red FW17 Vanson Leather Bones Jacket, putting the Kardashian Klan back into the mix with 'Preme.

Of course, if Travis Barker is going to wear Supreme, he's going to make it metal. After all, he's got a heavy taste for black and an extensive collection of band tees.