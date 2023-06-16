These Dads Really Be Dressing

The risk of spilling baby milk, being on the receiving end of your young one's upset tummy, and having to carry endless supplies of nappies and spare clothes everywhere, means that most dads take a hit in the fashion department once their child has entered the world.

When it comes to celebrity dads, however, things are a bit different. I mean, you don't expect A$AP Rocky to start walking around in beat-up hiking shoes and a baby bag strapped to his chest, do you?

In fact, some of our favorite dressers have managed to balance sartorial excellence with the responsibilities of parenthood.

So, as we gear up to celebrate all the dads around the world for Father's Day (this is a reminder to give your old man a call), we've rounded up who we believe to be the 10 best-dressed dads.

From the OGs in the dad fashion game (such as Jack Black and Adam Sandler) to the newbie stylish daddies (we're looking at you Jonah Hill) keep scrolling to see our full list of the 10 best-dressed dads — in no particular order.

Pharrell Williams

Getty Images / Taylor Hill

Adding the creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear to this list is a no-brainer.

Going all the way back to the founding years of BAPE and Billionaire Boys Club, the multi-hyphenate creative has not only impressed with his personal style but helped lay the foundations for streetwear to hit the mainstream. Over the years, Pharrell's style has continued to evolve and catch our eye — even if we still hold a soft spot for the old looks complete with flashy Jacob & Co. jewelry.

Adam Sandler

Backgrid

Having topped both Google's 2021 and 2022 Year in Search lists for celebrity outfits, Adam Sandler has become a certified fashion icon — even though I'm sure it was never his intention.

His classic look, comprised of baggy basketball shorts, oversized tops, and (more recently) HOKA sneakers, puts comfort first with such a DGAF attitude to anything else that it can only be admired.

A$AP Rocky

Backgrid

When A$AP Rocky and Rihanna announced that they'll be having their first child, the competition for best-dressed dad immediately got infinitely tougher.

Pretty Flacko's style has remained pretty consistent despite the stress of fatherhood (not to mention having a secondborn on the way), however, he has been experimenting with some dad-style classics — such as the loafers and jeans combination above. As our Style Editor, Tayler Willson, commented when we first saw the outfit above: "I admit that fatherhood is still fairly new to me and my personal style is way down my list of priorities right now, but when the time eventually comes A$AP will always be my muse."

Joe Jonas

Getty Images / Gotham/GC Images

Have you heard the news? The Jonas Brothers dress like Nolita Dirtbags now. Yup, gone are the Disney Channel days of skinny jeans, they've been replaced by double-knee pants, Salomons, and chore jackets.

Leading the pack out of the three brothers is Joe Jonas. It took me by surprise but since discovering that the popstar knows how to put a 'fit together, I'm proud to say that: Joe Jonas is one of my style inspirations.

Lenny Kravitz

Getty Images / MEGA/GC Images

Probably the father with the most famous kid on this list, you can see where Zoë Kravitz got her natural coolness from.

In a recent interview with Highsnobiety, the rockstar told us that: “[I] learned that clothes (like paintings or dance or music) have no creative limits,” and it shows in his style. Never one to opt for a simple look, the most casual get-up you'll see Lenny Kravitz wearing will likely still include leather pants or a barely buttoned-up shirt.

Jonah Hill

Backgrid

A newbie to the game of dad dressing, we just learned that Jonah Hill and his girlfriend Olivia Millar welcomed their first child together — congratulations are in order.

While we haven't had a chance to properly see whether fatherhood has a big impact on his style, I'm expecting to see much of the same from the actor. That means more camp-collar shirts, short shorts, and Ugg boots on the menu.

Drake

Getty Images / Cole Burston

It's fair to say that we've not always been the biggest fans of Drake's style (sorry, Champagnepapi) but that's not been the case as of late. As the 6 God has started experimenting with some gorpcore footwear and ladcore football shirts, his style's gone up a tier.

Plus, seeing him and Adonis courtside is the type of father and son content we love to see.

Jack Black

If I had to describe Jack Black's style in one word, I think eccentric sums it up best.

The musician and actor has his own clear tastes, which he sticks to without caring for trends — and that can only be admired. From his massively kitch graphic T-shirts to flame-covered suits, there are few people with a more distinctive and unhinged style than Jack Blacks.

Donald Glover

Backgrid

There's never been any denying Donald Glover's wide-ranging creative capabilities. From winning Grammy Awards as his musical persona Childish Gambino to creating (and starring in) his own Golden Globe-winning TV show, there seems to be nothing he can't do.

Recently, he appears to be focusing more attention than before on his style, and it'll come as no surprise that he's as good at putting an outfit together as he is at everything else. Never afraid of turning a few heads, super short shorts, pastel oversized suiting, and backward MSCHF sneakers have all been featured in his recent looks.

Travis Barker

Getty Images / Gotham/GC Image

Since having become part of the Kardashian's extended circle, through his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's style has evolved and reached new heights.

With an affinity for wearing all-black, Supreme leather jackets, and incorporating the odd designer brand, the Blink-182 drummer's evolution is one that we're keeping a keen eye on.

