Did Anyone Notice Travis Barker Quietly Relaunching His Clothing Brand?

That Travis Barker was trading his band tees for designer brand tees was a big deal, so why wasn't the relaunch of Famous Stars and Straps a bigger splash? The Blink-182 drummer's nearly 25-year-old clothing brand quietly started back up in late October 2023 with hardly any fanfare.

Famous Stars and Straps, once ubiquitous in suburban America, has been on a hiatus for a while, presumably while Barker or his team repositioned the label.

Though an enigmatic Instagram post uploaded on January 1, 2022 promised that the brand would relaunch within the year, Famous Stars and Straps remained dormant until the evening of October 27, when sudden posts to the company's Instagram page heralded the first new Famous Stars and Straps collection in years.

Modeled by City Morgue rapper Zillakami, Famous Stars and Straps' Fall 2023 drop encompassed just over a dozen items that ranged from hoodies and Realtree caps to padlock jewelry and even an air freshener.

The designs aren't terribly advanced beyond where Famous Stars was when it halted operations but it's a bit more sophisticated, I suppose, though it'll be familiar enough to fans (I assume there still are Famous Stars fans) to scratch whatever itch was tamed by its original run.

Founded in 1999 by Travis Barker, Famous Stars and Straps became a mallcore staple by the aughts, right up there with DGK, Vans skate shoes, and band merch from Hot Topic.

It never had the streetwear clout of a Stüssy or Supreme but there was a definite audience there, the same kids who were chugging Monster Energy drinks while watching Rob & Big.

I don't know if the same nostalgia currently fueling demand for Ed Hardy or Evisu is coming for Famous Stars and Straps but it would've likely helped if Barker had sent his fanbase towards the revived brand.

However, Barker didn't post about Famous Stars on Instagram, at least not on his grid. His IG bio still lists Famous Stars so I must assume that he's still overseeing the label and its launch coincided with a cover story dedicated to Barker, though the piece didn't mention his clothing brand.

Perhaps Barker would simply rather wear Prada and other luxury labels than his own brand? Can't say I'd feel any differently myself.