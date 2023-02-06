Winning a Championship Fight in a Pair of Air Jordan 1s? Fearless!

Stepping out into the ring to put it all on the line takes some serious guts. Under the lights at Madison Square Garden in front of 20,000 people, Amanda Serrano maintained her status as the undisputed featherweight world champion.

The most impressive part of her all-out war with Erika Cruz? She clutched the victory wearing a pair of Nike Air Jordan 1 "Fearless."

I'm in awe of Amanda Serrano. Her fighting career is impressive to say the very least. With a record of forty-seven fights and forty-four wins, including thirty by knockout, she's fought across seven weight classes and, as a result, has held nine major titles.

If that wasn't enough, Serrano has also effortlessly worked her way into the world of Mixed Martial Arts, winning two of her three fights by submission.

In short, this isn't someone you'd want to get on the wrong side of. Despite the weight of her iron fists, Serrano possesses the demeanor of a class act, displaying grace, humility, and respect in and out of the ring.

Now, if you've kept up with the hurricane career of Amanda Serrano, you might have noticed something. She's a sneakerhead.

There aren't many fighters that would step into the ring in a pair of Jordans. Why? Well, they're not built for boxing. They're basketball shoes (traditionally, anyway), but does Serrano care? Hell no.

Back in 2020, the athlete turned attention to her footwear, highlighting that she'd coordinated her outfits with a pair of Air Jordans.

Across various bouts, she's rocked several pairs of Js, including the Air Jordan 6 Rings "Island Green," Air Jordan 12 "FIBA," Air Jordan 6 Retro "Washed Denim," and now, the aptly named Air Jordan 1 "Fearless."

Like poetry, the red, blue, and white "Fearless" AJ1s carried Serrano to yet another victory, with the bloodied pair creating an unforgettable image.

For those that had any doubts, Amanda Serrano makes it crystal clear; if you've got the talent, yeah, you can win boxing championships in basketball sneakers.