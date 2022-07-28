Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Travis Barker Went From Band Tees to Balenciaga & Rick Owens

Written by Jake Silbert in Style

Travis Barker is long beyond wearing Famous Stars and Straps, the bluntly graphic clothing label he founded in 1999. The 46-year-old is now deep inside his fashion bag thanks to wife Kourtney Kardashian, who has the Blink-182 drummer flexing Balenciaga on the daily.

Quite literally, in fact. Barker was spotted heading into a Los Angeles studio on July 27 wearing his new favorite Balenciaga Track sneakers and sunglasses, the latter of which he hasn't stopped wearing since even before he married into the Kardashian clan.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The plot thickens when you take the T-shirt into consideration. I initially thought it was an XXL version of Barker's usual band tees.

He was wearing a Sick of It All hoodie last time we saw him stepping out in one of Demna's designs, for instance, and that'd fit neatly into the stylistic cues of today's Balenciaga set.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

But upon closer inspection, I realized that Barker's pentagram-printed T-shirt isn't an ode to Void or Darkthrone.

It's actually from Rick Owens' DRKSHDW sub-label, adding another level of subtle opulence to Barker's outfit.

That checks out. Barker's all about the kind of quietly expensive stuff. Peep the Vetements boxers he wore for a cover shoot back in June.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

A few days ago, on his Instagram, Barker insinuated that he's not into sportscars and all that flashy stuff, which is pretty funny given his newfound love of luxury labels.

But rich dudes can be into one type of flex and not the other, I suppose, so Barker will presumably stick to wearing Balenciaga in his muscle cars.

Barker is reportedly all healed from the bout of "extreme pancreatitis" that sent him to the hospital in early July, so we're likely to see the drummer wearing his new wardrobe around town pretty often.

That is, unless he actually relaunches Famous Stars this year, as the brand's Instagram teased on January 1.

Of course, Barker is hardly the only celeb to get Kim-fluenced into wearing Balenciaga but the novelty of seeing well-tatted Travis Barker dripped out in luxury wares is especially delicious.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It's the small things, really. Maybe even all the small things.

Shop our favorite product

Sold out
Bar Basso x HighsnobietyRecipe T-Shirt White
$55.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
JACQUEMUSLe Pantalon Peche Navy
$465.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Dries van NotenLeather Criss-Cross Sandals Black
$475.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Demna's Final Balenciaga Collection Is a Britney Spears-Soundtracked Party
  • Hurley Goes Punk: The So Cal Staple Debuts New Collab with Travis Barker
  • Rick Owens, ASICS & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
  • Balenciaga Gave Kim Kardashian & Nicole Kidman the Rap Tee Treatment
  • Rick Owens Turns RIMOWA’s Cabin Bag Into a Bronzed Sculpture
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now