Did Travis Scott Debut a New Sneaker at Cannes Film Festival?

Another day, another new sneaker; you know how the game goes. This time around, though, Travis Scott used Cannes Film Festival as the staging ground for the debut of what appears to be a brand-new sneaker silhouette – perhaps Travis Scott's first Jordan Brand signature shoe, if not a Utopia-themed Nike footwear collaboration.

In the past week, Travis Scott has looked to have been ramping up his promotional efforts surrounding long-awaited album Utopia – not least where his feet are concerned. No, no; he hasn't been appearing barefoot to stir up conversation; quite the contrary, he's been taking every occasion to spotlight new sneakers while taking Utopia around the world, handcuffed to a bodyguard.

Naturally, when you're Travis Scott, a multi-platinum recording artist with a string of sneaker collaborations with Nike, you'll kill two birds with one stone for a multi-channel promotional run.

His pair of Air Jordan 1 Lows with "Utopia" embroidery speaks volumes to what's happening here, but that's not all.

While attending Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of The Weeknd's The Idol> on May 22, Travis capitalized on the occasion by throwing on an as-of-yet unreleased pair of sneakers, which, given his deal with Nike, is safe to assume bares the Swoosh beneath his pant leg.

True to his signature, the possible Jordan shoe pairs alternate shades of brown in what appears to be suede, with its heaviest contrast being its white sole and what appears to be a reversed Swoosh.

Seeing as the silhouette doesn't appear to be any Air Jordan or Nike flagship sneaker that we're familiar with, this could well be the debut of Travis' first signature shoe with Nike or Jordan Brand, akin to what Kanye "Ye" West, Travis' pal, had with his Air Yeezy.

It doesn't seem unlikely that, as we near Utopia's presumed release date near the end of June, Travis will be teeing up the release of a string of new sneakers with Nike or Jordan Brand. Expect to get up close with this mysterious shoe sooner, rather than later.