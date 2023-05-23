Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Did Travis Scott Debut a New Sneaker at Cannes Film Festival?

in SneakersWords By Sam Cole

Another day, another new sneaker; you know how the game goes. This time around, though, Travis Scott used Cannes Film Festival as the staging ground for the debut of what appears to be a brand-new sneaker silhouette – perhaps Travis Scott's first Jordan Brand signature shoe, if not a Utopia-themed Nike footwear collaboration.

In the past week, Travis Scott has looked to have been ramping up his promotional efforts surrounding long-awaited album Utopia – not least where his feet are concerned. No, no; he hasn't been appearing barefoot to stir up conversation; quite the contrary, he's been taking every occasion to spotlight new sneakers while taking Utopia around the world, handcuffed to a bodyguard.

Naturally, when you're Travis Scott, a multi-platinum recording artist with a string of sneaker collaborations with Nike, you'll kill two birds with one stone for a multi-channel promotional run.

His pair of Air Jordan 1 Lows with "Utopia" embroidery speaks volumes to what's happening here, but that's not all.

While attending Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of The Weeknd's The Idol> on May 22, Travis capitalized on the occasion by throwing on an as-of-yet unreleased pair of sneakers, which, given his deal with Nike, is safe to assume bares the Swoosh beneath his pant leg.

True to his signature, the possible Jordan shoe pairs alternate shades of brown in what appears to be suede, with its heaviest contrast being its white sole and what appears to be a reversed Swoosh.

Seeing as the silhouette doesn't appear to be any Air Jordan or Nike flagship sneaker that we're familiar with, this could well be the debut of Travis' first signature shoe with Nike or Jordan Brand, akin to what Kanye "Ye" West, Travis' pal, had with his Air Yeezy.

It doesn't seem unlikely that, as we near Utopia's presumed release date near the end of June, Travis will be teeing up the release of a string of new sneakers with Nike or Jordan Brand. Expect to get up close with this mysterious shoe sooner, rather than later.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The 11 Best Sneaker Apps to Stay on Top of Every Drop in 2023

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    All the Fear of God x adidas' Sneakers (So Far)

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Did Travis Scott Debut a New Sneaker at Cannes Film Festival?

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Socks & Sandals Still Go Together Like Peanut Butter & Jelly in 2023

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    22 Songs That Are a Reminder of Why Jay-Z is The G.O.A.T

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    At Cannes, HBO's Controversial New Series Inexplicably Received a Five Minute Ovation

    Culture
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023