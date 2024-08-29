Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Isabelle Huppert Made Sweatpants Venice Film Festival-Appropriate

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

The Venice Film Festival is a prime opportunity to peacock. For some of Hollywood's finest, that means donning fancy frocks and sleek suits. For others, that means throwing on a tracksuit.

On Thursday, Isabelle Huppert — who is presiding as the festival's 2024 jury president — posed for photos outside of the Hotel Excelsior, a celebrity hot-spot, in head-to-toe Balenciaga.

And no, we're not talking about the crimson gown she wore on the red carpet for the premiere of Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. This time, Huppert went decidedly more casual in a scarlet hoodie and sweatpants, paired with what appear to be Balenciaga running shoes and bug-eyed sunglasses.

As an actor, Huppert immerses herself in every role she takes on. As a fashion icon, she's no different.

The 71-year-old pushed her latest look to the Balenciaga-ified limits with a Balenciaga-branded coffee cup and an"I <3 Paris" cap — plus the label's Rodeo handbag. It was a full-throttle look that only an icon of Huppert's caliber could pull off.

Of course, her relationship with the house isn't exactly news. Since 2022, the French film star has appeared in several Balenciaga campaigns and almost exclusively wears the brand on the red carpet. She even made a cameo on the runway at Demna's Fall 2023 Couture show for the house.

Huppert's previous Balenciaga 'fits have largely been black tie. It's not difficult to look good in a designer gown fitted specifically for your proportions, but pulling off Balenciaga's tongue-in-cheek ready-to-wear? That's worth a standing ovation.

