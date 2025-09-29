Romancing Rolex’s Rougher Cousin

Tudor just did something it’s never done before. No, it’s not a new diver watch.

For the first time in its nearly century-long history, the Rolex-owned brand is shooting for the moon, almost literally. The new Tudor 1926 Luna watch introduces a moonphase complication to the brand’s catalog.

Most moonphases appear in ornate dress watches or high-complication flex pieces, not in something this understated. Instead of debuting the complication in a hyped Black Bay or a limited-edition showpiece, Tudor chose its most polite, least-talked-about collection.

A moonphase tracks the waxing and waning of the moon across a 29.5‑day cycle via a rotating disc beneath the dial. So, it’s not exactly useful in modern contexts unless you’re a sailor, stargazer, or werewolf. But it's a poetic touch.

Available in black, blue, or with a champagne dial, Tudor's 1926 Luna is a subtle, sturdy, and maybe even a tad romantic, a rugged Swiss watch dressed up for dinner but still capable of a cold plunge.

As Tudor indicates, moonphases are once again having a moment. From Omega’s MoonSwatch chaos to Audemars Piguet’s precious lunar grails, brands keep reaching skyward.

But at just under €2,600 (or about $3,050), Tudor's new timepiece is one of the more accessible moonphase Swiss watches on the market — its peers sometimes charge ten times as much for the same feature.

