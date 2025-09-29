Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Romancing Rolex’s Rougher Cousin

Written by Donovan Barnett in Watches

Tudor just did something it’s never done before. No, it’s not a new diver watch.

For the first time in its nearly century-long history, the Rolex-owned brand is shooting for the moon, almost literally. The new Tudor 1926 Luna watch introduces a moonphase complication to the brand’s catalog.

Most moonphases appear in ornate dress watches or high-complication flex pieces, not in something this understated. Instead of debuting the complication in a hyped Black Bay or a limited-edition showpiece, Tudor chose its most polite, least-talked-about collection.

A moonphase tracks the waxing and waning of the moon across a 29.5‑day cycle via a rotating disc beneath the dial. So, it’s not exactly useful in modern contexts unless you’re a sailor, stargazer, or werewolf. But it's a poetic touch.

Available in black, blue, or with a champagne dial, Tudor's 1926 Luna is a subtle, sturdy, and maybe even a tad romantic, a rugged Swiss watch dressed up for dinner but still capable of a cold plunge. 

TUDOR
As Tudor indicates, moonphases are once again having a moment. From Omega’s MoonSwatch chaos to Audemars Piguet’s precious lunar grails, brands keep reaching skyward. 

But at just under €2,600 (or about $3,050), Tudor's new timepiece is one of the more accessible moonphase Swiss watches on the market — its peers sometimes charge ten times as much for the same feature.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
