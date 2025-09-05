Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Is the Next Great Moonswatch on the Horizon?

Written by Donovan Barnett in Watches

The new Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch “Harvest Moon” looks identical to last month’s Snoopy edition, except the moonphase disc now serves popcorn.

That’s it. That’s the update.

Shop Omega MoonSwatch

Acting like a game of spot the difference (sorry for the spoilers), the rest of the “Harvest Moon” is déjà vu.

The navy Bioceramic case, faux-aventurine dial, and the Snoopy and Woodstock figures posted at 9 o’clock gazing back at Earth are all exactly the same as what we saw released a month ago. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And as for the dial? A UV Easter egg speech bubble still reads “I beat everybody…” and Moonshine Gold-coated discs still spin inside the moonphase. The only change is that August’s Sturgeon Moon fishnet motif is gone, swapped for a bag of popcorn with kernels scattered like cosmic confetti.

Omega MoonSwatch
1 / 4

MoonSwatches usually swing hard, from pastel cases like the “Mission to Uranus,” to more classic deep-sea navy “Neptune,” editions.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Even last month’s Snoopy felt like a flex, mixing cartoon mascots with Omega’s proprietary Moonshine Gold. This time? No facelift, no big twist.

The “Harvest Moon” practically demands you grab the popcorn. A watch that’s been controversial since day one is now getting one of its tiniest tweaks yet. This one is more of a gold snack (snack time?), a preview of the many more we’ll see before 2025 wraps. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The hype machine doesn’t always need innovation, think about how Nike can sell out an Air Force 1 “Triple White” with nothing more than a lace swap. The “Harvest Moon” follows the same logic. And let’s not forget that last month’s Moonshine Gold version flipped for $1,500 on the secondary market, triple the retail price. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

And the real show might not even be the watch itself, but the comments that follow when the $450 Harvest Moon MoonSwatch drops September 8th. Call it copy-paste culture or just Omega and Swatch running on sneaker time. Either way, you’ll want to grab the popcorn.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Port TangerGhaib
$350.00
Available in:
One size
Stone IslandMarina Wool Crewneck
$650.00
Available in:
MLXL
Dr. MartensLowell
$235.00
Available in:
414245

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • An Underrated Diver Watch Finds Its Stroke, but Not in the Water
  • Timex Rebooted JFK Jr.'s Normcore Watch as a Total Dimepiece (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Is King James’ Richard Mille Really Fit for a King?
  • The World’s Oldest Dive Watch Is Prettiest When Pink
  • Another Rare Lunar Phenomenon: the Pink Moon(Swatch)
What To Read Next
  • Cowboy Denim for the Italian Alps
  • How MAN-TLE & Aurora Handmade the One Perfect Laceless Leather Shoe (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Is the Next Great Moonswatch on the Horizon?
  • Skate Shoe Gone GORE-TEX Military Boot
  • Nike's Air Force 1 Skate Shoe Wears a Canadian Tuxedo Well
  • Vans' Bulky Mule Is Snug Like an UGG Boot & Grippy Like a Skate Shoe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now