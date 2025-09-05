Is the Next Great Moonswatch on the Horizon?

The new Omega x Swatch MoonSwatch “Harvest Moon” looks identical to last month’s Snoopy edition, except the moonphase disc now serves popcorn.

That’s it. That’s the update.

Acting like a game of spot the difference (sorry for the spoilers), the rest of the “Harvest Moon” is déjà vu.

The navy Bioceramic case, faux-aventurine dial, and the Snoopy and Woodstock figures posted at 9 o’clock gazing back at Earth are all exactly the same as what we saw released a month ago.

And as for the dial? A UV Easter egg speech bubble still reads “I beat everybody…” and Moonshine Gold-coated discs still spin inside the moonphase. The only change is that August’s Sturgeon Moon fishnet motif is gone, swapped for a bag of popcorn with kernels scattered like cosmic confetti.

MoonSwatches usually swing hard, from pastel cases like the “Mission to Uranus,” to more classic deep-sea navy “Neptune,” editions.

Even last month’s Snoopy felt like a flex, mixing cartoon mascots with Omega’s proprietary Moonshine Gold. This time? No facelift, no big twist.

The “Harvest Moon” practically demands you grab the popcorn. A watch that’s been controversial since day one is now getting one of its tiniest tweaks yet. This one is more of a gold snack (snack time?), a preview of the many more we’ll see before 2025 wraps.

The hype machine doesn’t always need innovation, think about how Nike can sell out an Air Force 1 “Triple White” with nothing more than a lace swap. The “Harvest Moon” follows the same logic. And let’s not forget that last month’s Moonshine Gold version flipped for $1,500 on the secondary market, triple the retail price.

And the real show might not even be the watch itself, but the comments that follow when the $450 Harvest Moon MoonSwatch drops September 8th. Call it copy-paste culture or just Omega and Swatch running on sneaker time. Either way, you’ll want to grab the popcorn.

