All the Best Releases From Watches & Wonders 2022

Written by Highsnobiety in WatchesHublot
We’re on the ground in Geneva for the first-ever IRL Watches and Wonders, and the vibe is luxe. All the major brands have rolled out the red carpet and invited us in to discover their latest releases.

From lab-grown diamonds to iconic vintage reissues and all of the colors in the ceramic rainbow, it’s every watch lover’s dream. We are trolling the convention center (with a champagne glass in hand) to bring you our quick highlights of the fair, straight from the source as we see them.

Also see:

Rolex's 2022 Watches

Gucci's Timepiece Carnival

Vacheron Constantin Historiques

TAG Heuer

Carrera Plasma: TAG Heuer created a stunningly innovative timepiece by adding diamonds to the traditionally sporty Carrera. Its crown is carved from one piece of a lab-grown diamond, an unprecedented production method that also significantly reduces waste.

Aquaracer Pro 200 Solargraph: TAG Heuer’s first solar-powered quartz watch with blackened steel, the true beginning of solar-powered timepieces in the luxury space.

Hublot

Hublot, Hublot

Big Bang Integral Ceramic: Hublot’s “monobloc” and mono-material design in which the case is integrated into the bracelet is elevated further with new, sleek monochromatic colorways.

Big Bang Tourbillon Automatic Purple Sapphire: The self-proclaimed, world’s first synthetic sapphire watch in translucent purple.

Square Bang Unico: Hublot’s first-ever square-faced watch. While the round Big Bang is the brand’s most iconic model, the Square Bang Unico proves innovative not only in look, but also in technicality: It overcomes challenges that follow square-face constructions, such as maintaining a harmonious movement and keeping it wholly water-resistant.

Zenith

Zenith, Zenith

Chronomaster Open: The year before the iconic Chronomaster’s 20th anniversary, Zenith redesigns the face of the watch with a new hesalite crystal element and reinterpreted the opening. In rose gold and steel options.

Cartier

Métiers d’Art Crash Tigrée Métamorphoses: Cartier’s signature blue-and-green combination comes to life as a timepiece that verges on fine jewelry. Inspired by African wildlife, the almost amorphous shape of the Crash Tigrée Métamorphoses can be a tiger, crocodile, water, or a shell, depending on how the wearer wants to interpret it.

Cartier Privé Tank Chinoise: Born exactly 100 years ago, the Tank Chinoise incorporates beautiful elements of traditional Chinese architecture in design and color, blurring the boundaries of timepiece and jewelry.

cartier, cartier

The Tank Must: Cartier’s retro model from the ‘70s proves timeless and modern with an all new, all-black dial that sharply contrasts the bright silver and gold frames.

cartier, cartier

Santos Dumont: The model made for Alberto Santos-Dumont, who ordered the first modern wristwatch from Louis Cartier in 1904, comes back in new, updated colorways for 2022, including rose gold and steel.

Tudor

Tudor, Tudor

Black Bay GMT & Chrono S&G: Two of Tudor's most iconic models now come in "S&G" -- or, steel and gold -- a warm color combination that conjures nostalgia.

Grand Seiko

Kodo Constant-Force Tourbillon SLGT003: This latest model of Grand Seiko's heritage Kodo -- named after the Japanese word for "heartbeat" -- comes in an ultra-limited edition of 20 pieces. The lightweight platinum-titanium case with open back is also touted as the most complicated watch the brand has never made.

