Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Who Is Tulie Yaito, adidas' Newest (Fly AF) Collaborator?

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

adidas just gained a new, stylish collaborator, Tulie Yaito.

Following a couple of teasers, Tulie recently took to Instagram to officially announce her partnership with adidas Originals, confirming a shoe team-up in the same breath.

Details surrounding the shoe collaboration, like the release date and silhouette, remain tightly under wraps. However, Tulie did provide first looks at a black collaborative shoe box.

null

You may have seen Tulie Yaito on your social media feed a few times before — she's easily one of the most stylish presences on the internet right now.

Known for her avante-garde street style, Tulie is backed by a devoted audience who patiently awaits her next IG 'fit pic, which could be anything from this season's Rick Owens to rare archival Issey Miyake pieces to an emerging name like NYRVA (or a combination of all the above with Yaito always included).

null

Indeed, Tulie is also one of two of the Yaito brand, sharing the fashion-related venture with her partner Carlton Yaito. ICYMI: We caught up with Carlton in August last year, discussing the label's popular paisley knot bags taking over Instagram — and footwear collabs.

null

Looking back, it looks like he subtly hinted at Tulie's adidas collab, stating during the interview, "Funny enough, there is another shoe that we'll be releasing at some point this year with another company."

Before adidas, the two minds behind Yaito worked with PUMA on a patchwork paisley Suede sneaker that never came to be. According to Carlton, only a few pairs were made — Jay-Z apparently owns one of them — while the rest were "scrapped."

Now, it appears Yaito is team adidas, with Tulie leading the way with an inaugural sneaker team-up.

While I suspect more details will be soon revealed, my mind can't help but wonder: Will she join the Samba wave? Or maybe the Gazelle? Or, given Tulie's love for archival finds, she'll revive an old silhouette perhaps? Will it feature the brand's signature bandana print?

As a longtime fan of Yaito and the creatives behind it, I think I can speak for myself, as well as other Yaito heads, when I say: Whatever it is, count me in.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Fashion Wants You to Show Feet — Not Necessarily Your Own

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Wild Yet Somber: Balenciaga Returns to the Runway

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Timberland & nonnative's Boots Are Actually Pretty Clean

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    For $42k, You Can Smell Like Rafael Nadal

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    This adidas Samba Is Fucking Awesome

    Sneakers
  • adidas slides

    adidas Slides Are a Summer Essential & These Are the Best

    Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023