How European Vacays & André 3000 Inspired CLOT's adidas Collab (EXCLUSIVE)

In case you missed it, CLOT's Edison Chen and adidas got back together. Chen and adidas announced their reunion in 2023, following some whispers of the new partnership. In the same breath of the collab reveal, CLOT put on a massive Spring/Summer 2024 presentation in Shanghai, where we caught first winds of the new era of CLOT x adidas.

At the hands of CLOT, adidas' beloved Gazelles now resembled espadrilles. Superstar turned into loafers with prep in their step. Bright open-knit tracksuits met collaborative leather lunch-worthy bags marked with adidas' famed Trefoil motif.

Regarding what inspired those conversation-starting designs, CLOT designer Edison Chen had a few muses in mind, including Europe and André 3000.

adidas

"I don't really use image moodboards, so I have a lot of conversations with the team. I'd call out people like Paul Newman, André 3000, Phoebe Philo, and Sofia Coppola," Chen told us during an intimate preview of the CLOT x adidas collection in Los Angeles. "They're style icons to me. The approach was not to copy their style but rather, how do I translate this into something modern."

Chen, nestled in a cozy armchair in a dimly lit room, continued, "There was also the feeling of traveling around Europe and getting fresh inspiration. Last year, I spent a lot of time in Europe in cities I've never been to, visiting footwear makers, living life, and seeing thousand-year-old buildings. I was in awe and inspired."

CLOT's adidas footwear offering is particularly intriguing. CLOT reimagines adidas' iconic models in the most unexpected ways, resulting in formal sneakers and rope-soled Gazelles.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

CLOT's Superstar — recently released globally — is probably the most eye-catching of the bunch. The CLOT shoe gave us classic Superstar on top and Ivy League vibes on the bottom with a sole of hand-stitched ridges. Oh, and don't forget the fringe fobs.

The Superstars are Chen's favorite CLOT x adidas shoe, after CLOT's adidas dress heel. "I really liked the Superstars, but I was a little iffy on how people would receive them," Chen said. "But people's reactions and me wearing them in the wild has given me huge confidence."

You hear the inspirations and see the finished product. Still, one can't help but wonder: What happens in between to make a designer land on espadrille Gazelles (or Gazespadrilles)? Chen breaks it down for me.

"The espadrille-inspired Gazelles were based on this kind of straw hat, something you can kick back, relax, and have a drink in at the country club. I was trying to find a shoe that could embody that and make sense of a new marriage. I think the Gazelle does that. It almost even sounds like espadrille."

1 / 4 adidas

"If the public likes it, we're going to have a lot of espadrilles or espadrille-inspired Edison Chen x adidas shoes."

As you can see from CLOT's interpretations of adidas' classics, Chen's brand is full of surprises. As demonstrated in previous collaborations, the brand typically keeps fans on its toes with unexpected details like see-through panels on Nikes or peek-a-boo linings on North Face jackets.

Lately, Chen has been looking to refresh his design approach, hoping to take his creativity to another level. In short, he had a creative itch, and adidas helped to scratched it.

"I think I was at a point in my life where I needed a new chapter, a new push in my creativity. It was like I graduated and needed what was next," Chen told us. "adidas offered me that new playground, so to speak, and the ability to create freely. Through our first few creations, you can already see that I'm very interested in the adidas heritage and the brand's classic silhouettes."

1 / 3 adidas

"I'm not just interested in colorways and a fabric swap. I'm trying to put my imprint on what my design could deliver for these classic silhouettes."

adidas

Chen adds, "I haven't been able to create this with this perspective with many different partners, especially one as big as adidas. So, for me, it's refreshing and an ode to renewal."

CLOT's white adidas Superstars are finally out, and the brand's sleek black pair will follow with a launch sometime in April. As far as the rest of the CLOT x adidas collection, expect more releases over the course of 2023.

Hopefully, we're in for some more CLOT x adidas in the spring. The collaboration's airy track pieces and Easter-ready shoes certainly ooze the warmer season's feels.

Regarding other plans with adidas, Chen is mapping out ways to further bring emerging designers into the conversation. During CLOT's Shanghai show, Chen spotlighted rising Chinese creatives through exclusive collaborations with his brand. CLOT is now working with adidas on a similar initiative called Earn Your Stripes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

"One of the things that I thought was important for me to work with adidas was to be able to work with third-party partners, especially young designers. We're finding talent from all around the world to enrich them. We are doing something in China called Earn Your Stripes," Chen said.

"We went through thousands and thousands of submissions, and we're about to get down to eight. We will do projects with those eight in the coming year."

It's safe to say that Chen is very excited about this new era with adidas, especially the first CLOT x adidas rollout...and "the second, third, and so forth," according to the designer.