The Sambas Currently Worth Knowing About

Ah, the Samba. No sneaker rotation would be complete without this three striped staple. It's one of the only sneakers as of late to withstand the globes fleeting fixations, and for good reason. It's reliable, and with constant high-profile adaptations, it's no doubt still grasping your shopping cart with both hands.

Whether it be in its ballerina form, or dressing for the season in its very own jacket (no, we're not kidding), the Samba will continue to be a go-to wherever you're striding.

We're a huge fan of any sneaker that proves popularity doesn't have to sacrifice wearability. In the case of the Samba, some may argue this specific model is approaching overkill territory. But, that's the beauty of it. There's a variation for just about everyone (there's probably been about four more releases as I'm typing this). In its honor, we've rounded up the best adidas Sambas up for grabs right now.

Shop our favorite adidas Sambas below.

Samba OG

adidas Samba OG Shoes $100 Buy at adidas

adidas Samba OG Silver $100 Buy at adidas

There really is no better place to start than with the literal OG model. And with fall quickly creeping in, this brown colorway is hard to beat. If the neutral tones are not jumping out to you, something a little left field might just do the trick. In that case, check out the silver — you won't be sorry.

adidas Samba OG Ponyhair Finish $110 Buy at adidas

The OG, but amped up a couple of... hairs? Still the classic Samba you know and respect, only this time, it's got texture. The pony bristles add a quiet flex, giving the legendary low-top just enough edge to stand out without shouting, or neighing, rather. Heritage, with a soft touch of luxury.

Samba Long Tongue

adidas Samba Long Tongue Shoes $120 Buy at adidas

Things get a lil cheekier with the long tongue. The extended tongue elevates the Samba’s cool factor, but it's a rarity, seldom seen across general releases and even more scarce in collaborations. Few pulled it off, Wales Bonner’s metallic Samba LT among them.

Samba Puig

adidas Puig Samba Shoes $100 Buy at adidas

The Samba trend has been burning for a while now, and if you're looking for a way to keep things fresh without going OTT, opt for the Puig. This version may look like its basic form but at second glance, you'll notice its been skate-ified. The wavy sole adds a surprising element to an otherwise standard Samba.

Samba Messi

adidas Samba Messi Indoor Soccer $100 Buy at adidas

The Samba Messi made a comeback with its second release, decked out in that unmistakeable Inter Miami pink and black (Away version). Subtle in design, loud in significance, it turned heads the minute it debuted. Think of it like a cultural timestamp you can wear.

Samba JP

adidas Samba Jp Shoes $100 Buy at adidas

Draped in white leather with slick collegiate green accents, the Samba JP would look as good on the court as it would off. A legacy, revamped 70 years on.

Samba XLG

adidas Samba XLG Shoes $110 Buy at adidas

Bigger, bolder, and built to command presence comes in the form of the Samba XLG. Who needs under-floor heating when your sneakers are cosier than your bed? With an oversized silhouette, plush suede upper, and cushioned midsole, these kicks are Sambas on steroids.

