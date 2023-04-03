Twitter's Doge Joke Sucks

For no apparent reason, professionally unfunny Twitter CEO Elon Musk has swapped Twitter's logo to the an image of the Doge meme, simply because he can. Perhaps one other person out of the seven billion folks on this planet might think it's a funny prank but any right-thinking person would be asking, "why?"

First, what is doge? Or, to put it more simply, what is that dog picture that became Twitter's logo on April 3?

Doge is a internet meme that saw immense spread after it was first published in 2013, subsequently spurring several rounds of meme relevancy. Doge went from Tumblr phenomenon to cryptocurrency inspiration (more on this later) to the focus of deeply ironic surreal memes.

Elon Musk, the 51-year-old Redditor who owns one of the world's largest social media platforms (and only just oversaw the layoffs of even more Twitter staff in February), is particularly obsessed with Dogecoin, the cryptocurrency that takes its name and image from Kabosu, the dog that appears within the original Doge photo.

Originally created as a joke, Dogecoin prices have fluctuated wildly over the past few years, even overtaking Bitcoin on a couple occasions.

Musk, who owns Dogecoin and accepts it as payment for Tesla cars, has been accused of "pumping" the cryptocurrency's price over the past few years by promoting it in public appearances and on his Twitter account, the very account that Musk demanded Twitter engineers direct more visibility to, as if his outsized visibility on the site that he owns isn't enough.

Musk is currently being sued for over a quarter of a trillion dollars over his purported Dogecoin pumping. On April 2, the day before Twitter changed its logo to the Doge meme, Musk's lawyers attempted to dismiss the suit.

Thus, we're left to assume that Musk has pushed for Twitter to make the Doge meme in an effort to show that he's totally not bothered by all the attention or anything and that he's actually a very cool, funny, and normal guy.

As always, Elon is giving huge "How do you do, fellow kids" energy in the cringiest way.

It's not a delayed April Fool's Day prank, it's merely the latest in Musk's series of embarrassing, high-effort stunts intended to fool followers into thinking he's just like them.

Elon Musk isn't just an ego-driven billionaire hell-bent on forcing his wince-worthy sense of humor down your throat! He's a funny and totally hip guy! Look at him use this decade-old meme! Totally makes you forget about the time he called a child-rescuing hero a "pedo" or the worsening problem of child abuse content on his site!