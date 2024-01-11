Sign up to never miss a drop
Hello Kitty + Crocs = an Extra Dose of  Cuteness

Words By Tayler Willson

Hello Kitty and Crocs are a match made in collaborative heaven. Who knew?

The pair’s link up last year, which saw them overload Crocs’ Classic Clogs with plenty of pink, went down swimmingly, and sold out across all of the Boulder-based footwear label’s webstores within one week of its release.

So the fact that Hello Kitty and Crocs are reuniting for 2024, but this time for something even more outlandish, shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.

The reunion, which commemorates Hello Kitty’s fiftieth anniversary, is wildly outlandish compared to last year’s patterned clog collaboration and even includes its own brand new silhouette.

The capsule comprises the Siren Clog and a muted classic Clog, which is joined by the oversized Stomp Slide, an elevated close-toed slip-on with dramatic proportions.

Inspired by cuteness and kindness, according to Crocs, each shoe — which officially lands on January 17 — is adorned with the epochal Hello Kitty red bow and a slew of motifs associated with fictional Japanese feline.

Hello Kitty also confirmed the costs of its new Crocs collab: Siren $99.99, Stomp $79.99, and Clog $69.99.

While Hello Kitty in 2024 may raise a few eyebrows, truth is that it never really went out of style.

In fact, following the recent Y2K trend and its recent string of collaborations (Nike, Blumarine, and Levi’s, for instance) it could be argued that Hello Kitty has never been more popular.

In 2024 alone, which at the time of writing is less than three-weeks old, Hello Kitty has been the subject of partnerships with adidas, UNIQLO, and McDonald’s too.So, considering Crocs’ penchant for a collab or two as well, the fact they’ve reunited with Hello Kitty was always likely to happen.

