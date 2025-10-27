Sportswear According to a Master of Refinement

ssstein has earned a reputation as one of Japan’s most exciting contemporary labels through its subtle, thoughtful alterations to everyday clothes. Now, together with Umbro, it expands its remit to athleisure.

The ssstein classics have been well established across its nine-year history. As the brand’s founder, Kiichiro Asakawa, previously told Highsnobiety, “The things [that ssstein] wants to convey don't change much from season to season."

With every collection, generously cut tailoring is oversized to aplomb, cowhide leather is made extra supple through a unique soaking method, and ssstein's signature jeans are not only stone-washed to appear used, but carefully hand-distressed.

This crafty practice has started earning ssstein awards and a spot at Paris Fashion Week, fashion’s biggest stage.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Until now, sportswear has largely eluded the label’s tasteful touch. But ssstein x Umbro changes this.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The eight-piece collection consists of tracksuits (with the option of either beige or navy blue), caps, and sweaters. Each piece is inspired by the UMBRO gear worn during the England football team’s biggest triumph.

The 1966 World Cup remains England’s only-ever World Cup win. The original UMBRO shirt worn by goalscorer Geoff Hurst in the final is so valuable that its owner insured it for £1 million (around $1.334,000).

However, instead of the on-field kit, ssstein takes inspiration from the navy blue training gear.

Loose-fitting tracksuits come in linen and nylon blend fabric, making them more airy and featuring the distinct woven texture of linen. Designed to be layered beneath is a drop-shoulder sweatshirt of high-gauge cotton, made smoother thanks to its high stitch count.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

This astute attention to fabric is what makes ssstein’s UMBRO collection, dropping on September 1 via the brand’s website, distinct. Of all UMBRO’s many great collaborations of late, none have included such a minimalist label obsessed with fine details.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.