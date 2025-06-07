Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A Scandanavian Label Is Behind Umbro's Chicest Collab Yet

Written by Morgan Smith in Style
Stine Goya
Stine Goya has launched a new collaboration with Umbro, rethinking soccer gear through a girlcore lens. The resulting collaborative pieces are good, but this team-up is bigger than just clothes.

They say good things take time. Stine Goya's Umbro collab says quite the opposite. The phrase "Good Things Shouldn't Take Time" appears across the collab, even landing on pieces like a flared soccer jersey dress and colorful, retro-style sweatshirt.

Shop Stine Goya
The leading message essentially says equality in women's sports (and beyond) shouldn't "take time" but should be happening right now. And honestly, the Danish label is correct.

It's kind of similar to Martine Rose and Nike's 2023 linkup which not only celebrated women's soccer but spoke to an overall more inclusive future.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The pairing dropped a clothing capsule of reimagined women's football uniforms with menswear details and classic Martine twists. The designer even dressed the United States Women's National Team in custom-tailored suits for their first opening match that year (looks also included those crazy Shox Mule hybrids).

Sports (and society) still has a lot of work to do in giving women the equal opportunities they've long deserved. Stine Goya and Umbro help accelerate this long-overdue "good thing," bringing attention to the ladies of the game with meaningful and undeniably stylish clothing.

The Umbro collection also includes jerseys with puffed sleeves, pleated skirts, wide-leg sweatpants, long socks, and windbreaker jackets with adjustable peplum waists.

Stine Goya
As we speak, the Stine Goya x Umbro collection is now available at Stine Goya and select retailers like Naked, with prices ranging from $60 to $300.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
