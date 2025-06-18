Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Many Hats of Undercover’s Beautiful Summer Chaos

Written by Tom Barker in Style

Wide-brimmed with a tall crown and “I Am Chaos” embroidered on the side in a scribbly font, Undercover's Pre-Spring 2026 collection featured a stylized cowboy hat in every one of its 36 looks.

It’s a rare thing to see: A brand repeating the same item across an entire seasonal collection. And it’s even rarer to see this sort of product duplicated in every look of a collection.

Shop Undercover

On foot, anchoring each outfit, a pair of slim-shaped black sling-back mules also embellished with the “I Am Chaos” motif.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

These two items — the back-strapped sandals and the hats, pulled down to each model’s brow — bookended every one of Undercover's Pre-Spring 2026 creations.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But while there was uniformity with the headwear and footwear, the rest of Undercover's new clothing showed more range.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The many menswear archetypes founder Jun Takahashi has developed over the three decades of running his brand were interwoven across the collection. 

A background evoking a desert at night (paired with those wide-brimmed hats) helped set the scene for a Western theme, adhered to through a denim two-piece. But there was also laidback oversized tailoring, punky leather jackets, and militaristic technical wear that all hearkens back to well-trod Undercover motifs. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Some recent collections by Undercover have stuck to a clear, discernible theme — reimagining its old collections, say, or diving into British countercultures — but that wasn’t the case here. Instead, it was relaxed, baggy-fitting summerwear injected with various Undercover-isms.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

If you're well-versed in the Japanese brand's output, then the cropped graphic sweater or surrealist artwork will take the mind back to great Undercover menswear from bygone years. And if not, well, then there's still a varied selection of impressively relaxed menswear to appreciate.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Carhartt WIPLandon Pant
$155.00
Available in:
27282930313233
Reebok x BotterHammer Stranded
$275.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Romeo + Juliet x HighsnobietyCross'd Lovers T-Shirt
$59.50
$70.00
Available in:
XSSMLXLXXL

Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety app for all the hottest products and brands from the Highsnobiety Shop.

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The 10 Best New Collections for Spring — and How to Wear Them
  • UNDERCOVER Enters Its Second Golden Age of Great Outdoor Gear
  • Our Spring 2025 Shopping Picks, Featuring the Real People of New York
  • Carhartt's Summer Plans? Less Work(wear) & More Play
  • UG Is UNDERCOVER Clothes at GU Prices (EXCLUSIVE)
What To Read Next
  • From the Highlands to the High-Rise with Zacapa & Agua by Agua Bendita
  • adidas Turned Slimmest, Sleekest Sneaker Into a Race Car
  • The Many Hats of Undercover’s Beautiful Summer Chaos
  • The Dinner's In the Details: We Hit Copenhagen With Westwing
  • Ja Morant’s Black Air Force 1’s Are Crystal-Covered Luxury
  • Inside the Booming Business of Vintage Hermès Jewelry
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now