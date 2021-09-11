Japan's Favorite Anime Show Is the Focus of the Latest UNIQLO UT Collection

What used to be an exclusive group of fans outside of Japan, the world of anime has grown to become something much bigger lately. With names like Lil Uzi Vert championing the genre — whether it’s a Naruto-inspired diamond embedded in his forehead or a bright pink, Pokémon-embellished Bugatti Veyron — anime has never been more in the spotlight. It’s never been easier or more stylish to wear it, either. Take the UNIQLO UT Demon Slayer collection, for example.

UNIQLO has long made anime the focus of its collections, releasing anime merch with a twist: it’s actually really nice. This time around, Demon Slayer becomes the focus. The show stands as one of the most successful anime series ever. Its film which dropped last year became Japan’s biggest box-office hit ever, knocking Spirited Away off the top spot after 20 years.

The UNIQLO UT Demon Slayer collection takes the form of a handful of graphic T-shirts. Each pure-cotton tee features a chest graphic, some of which are up there with the best we’ve seen from UNIQLO. Shop the best of the UNIQLO UT Demon Slayer collection below.

