Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Japan's Favorite Anime Show Is the Focus of the Latest UNIQLO UT Collection

Written by Alek Rose in Selects

What used to be an exclusive group of fans outside of Japan, the world of anime has grown to become something much bigger lately. With names like Lil Uzi Vert championing the genre — whether it’s a Naruto-inspired diamond embedded in his forehead or a bright pink, Pokémon-embellished Bugatti Veyron — anime has never been more in the spotlight. It’s never been easier or more stylish to wear it, either. Take the UNIQLO UT Demon Slayer collection, for example.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

UNIQLO has long made anime the focus of its collections, releasing anime merch with a twist: it’s actually really nice. This time around, Demon Slayer becomes the focus. The show stands as one of the most successful anime series ever. Its film which dropped last year became Japan’s biggest box-office hit ever, knocking Spirited Away off the top spot after 20 years.

The UNIQLO UT Demon Slayer collection takes the form of a handful of graphic T-shirts. Each pure-cotton tee features a chest graphic, some of which are up there with the best we’ve seen from UNIQLO. Shop the best of the UNIQLO UT Demon Slayer collection below.

Shop the UNIQLO UT Demon Slayer collection below.

Shop The Look

Image on Highsnobiety
UNIQLO
Demon Slayer Burn Your He
$20
Image on Highsnobiety
UNIQLO
Demon Slayer Zenitsu T-Sh
$20
Image on Highsnobiety
UNIQLO
Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Y
$20
Image on Highsnobiety
UNIQLO
Demon Slayer Sabito T-Shi
$20
Image on Highsnobiety
UNIQLO
Demon Slayer Inosuke T-Sh
$20
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • These Pairs That Prove Summer Footwear Has Never Been Stronger
  • An Indie Indigo Artisan's Big Break
  • The Next Great Aimé Leon Dore New Balance Is a Wild, Wet Wonder
  • We're Only Wearing Retro Sunglasses This Spring
  • The Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
What To Read Next
  • A Gaming-Themed Nike Sneaker Filled With Rage
  • CDG’s Best Vans Sneaker Is Suddenly Luxe AF
  • Aaron Levine, Magician of Menswear, Is Building the Permanent Wardrobe
  • This adidas Shoe Is the Mercedes of Sneakers — Literally
  • adidas' Mega-Flattened Stan Smith Is Also Mega-Metallic
  • Roger Federer’s Signature Sneaker Is in Its Prime
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now