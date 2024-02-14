UNIQLO U Has Me Yearning For Summer

UNIQLO U’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection has me absolutely yearning for warm weather dressing.

From the typically earthy-toned palette to the loose-fitting pants and sandal combos, everything seen in Christophe Lemaire’s latest UNIQLO U lookbook is a real whet your lips moment.

Designed with the changing of seasons in mind, Lemaire’s SS24 UNIQLO U is perhaps best described as a transitional collection.

By that, for those not au fait, I mean it’s a capsule that boasts adaptable garments dependent on the weather.

Take the plethora of UNIQLO U light jackets, for instance, which can be worn as a single layer in the summer or atop a hoodie during brisker climates.

Or those breezy short-sleeved shirts, which, while okay on its own in the sun, can immediately provide much-needed warmth with an additional under layer.

What I’m saying is, whether it’s chilly or warm, UNIQLO U has things covered. Although you probably already know that, considering that Lemaire’s UNIQLO U has become renowned for its practicality since his debut collection back in 2016.

Importantly, UNIQLO U never tries to be anything it isn’t. It's a well-curated collection of wearable garments and accessories that can be styled and worn in a multitude of ways, by a myriad of people.

There are no bells and whistles, no painstakingly expensive pieces, and no exclusive hard-to-get items, UNIQLO U is just affordable and objectively stylish clothes for your everyday wardrobe — and that’s just how we like it.