New Balance's Techy Runner Was Already Fresh. Now It's Military Fresh

Japan’s UNITED ARROWS & SONS and mita sneakers have rebuilt New Balance’s Fresh Foam X Hierro v9 runner with military precision, swapping softness for structure.

The olive upper and webbed quick-lace cords hint at field gear, while the layered sole and rugged textures give it a tactical edge.

Quick-lace cords and a stopper system bring easy adjustability, but it’s the sculpted Fresh Foam X midsole that steals the show.

This sneaker is a typically stylish, typically functional design for all the brands involved.

mita, a Tokyo retailer, is famous for its techy collaborations, while UNITED ARROWS & SONS is known for refining streetwear through a tailored, minimalist lens. Brought together, they help balance the chunk of New Balance's technical runner with composure.

Available November 21 for $160 on New Balance’s website, the Fresh Foam now sits comfortably among HOKA’s chunksters and Nike’s Vomeros, sneakers loaded with the brand’s best tech but running casual rotations now.

The Fresh Foam’s HOKA-like proportions stay intact, but UNITED ARROWS & SONS and mita sneakers turn the volume down just enough, transforming a maximalist runner into something quietly precise.

