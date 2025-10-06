Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Vans' Bananas GORE-TEX Skate Shoe Refuses to Give Up

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

It turns out that mita sneakers not only stocks some of the best Vans sneakers, but it also designs good skate shoes.

For its first official Vans collaboration, mita sneakers only had to make the Premium Old Skool better.

This collaborative Old Skool Premium arrives with extra-soft Sola Foam ADC insoles promising "all-day comfort," according to Vans. It also features a GORE-TEX lining, ensuring a dry session and at least some breathability despite it all.

mita sneakers' Old Skool also looks pretty cool, thanks to neat color blocking and new iterations of Vans' classic checkerboard pattern. One side of the shoe is blue, while the other features a grey panel. A black toe box sits between both sides, embroidered with the coordinates to mita sneakers' store. That's one way to pull foot traffic.

(Speaking of which, the Old Skool collab is expected to drop on October 11 at mita sneakers' store and on its website.)

Underfoot, the premium Old Skool offers up a nice, thick checkerboard-printed sole inspired by dice, per mita sneakers. But in the skate world, the black and white checkered pattern is a classic Vans symbol, almost like a bat signal for its fans in a sense.

mita sneakers has designed colorful ASICS and New Balance dad shoes previously. And on its first run with Vans, the brand turned an already premium classic into a technical beast that refuses to give up on skaters.

  • Converse's Chuck Cozies up With a Pendleton Wool Blankie
