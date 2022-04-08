Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Unknown Spring/Summer 2022 is London's New Uniform

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Unknown
If you're still not up on Unknown, where have you been? There's no better time to get to know the cult UK label than with the reveal of its Spring/Summer 2022 lookbook and incoming UK tour. 

It's no secret that Unknown has been making serious waves in the UK over the last couple of years. The brand's cult status, recognition, and acclaim speak volumes all their own, but if that's not enough to convince you, you need only feast your eyes on its recent Ed Hardy collaborative collection. Spoilers: it was an instant sell-out. 

This is a "snooze you lose" type situation. Fret not, though; there's no better time to familiarize yourself with what the brand has got going on than now – Spring/Summer 2022 is shaping up to be a big season. 

In the lead-up to Easter weekend, Unknown has revealed its SS22 collection and campaign fronted by Italian drill star Rondo Da Sosa. The collection (which is due to roll out in two drops) consists of updated takes on fan favorites, including rhinestone pieces, graphic tees, two-piece tracksuits, and plenty more. 

SS22 is due to touch down on the final date of the brand's upcoming UK Road Tour, which will see a branded bus-come-pop-up party hit major cities across England with exclusive apparel and tour merch. 

In the lead-up to the tour, familiarize yourself with the Unknown Spring/Summer 2022 collection up top and get ready to shop the first drop from April 18 (with the second drop to follow in May).

