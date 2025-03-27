We're Only Wearing Retro Sunglasses This Spring

Whether it feels like it or not, the sun is on its way. And when it does, there’s a mad rush to cop all your summer essentials as if it’s a surprise that spring and summer actually arrived. And like every year, while being blinded by the sun, it's high-time we consider buying a pair of sunglasses for spirng and summer days. To be more specific, retro sunglasses.

In line with the shifting tastes over recent seasons towards retro sneakers and garments from bygone eras ranging from the ‘70s right up to Y2K (does Y2K count as retro yet?), we’re firmly fixed on wearing white tank tops and only retro sunglasses this spring and summer season. We’re talking big square frames, cat-eye frames, wireframes, the whole lot as long as they look retro.

So, below, we’ve rounded up the best pairs of retro sunglasses to wear this spring and summer.

Keep scrolling to shop for the best retro sunglasses for spring and summer 2025.

Marni x retrosuperfuture

If there is one brand out there that is leading the charge of retro-inspired high-end fashion is Marni. Its collab with eyewear brand retrosuperfuture, in particular the Ik Kil Cenote and the oversized silhouettes and chunky shapes in bold colors, are the perfect retro sunglasses for summer between the beach and the cocktail party.

Jacques Marie Mage

Jacques Marie Mage is another eyewear brand that should be on the top of your summer retro sunglasses list. The label's pride is all about bringing back the essence of the retro look but with a modern design and aesthetic feel to it.

Jacques Marie Mage Alta Aviator-Style

Jacques Marie Mage Alta Aviator-Style Silver, Gold-Tone and Acetate Sunglasses $1485 Buy at Mr Porter

Jacques Marie Mage doesn’t do subtle, and the Alta Aviator proves it. The black acetate frame is thick, bold, and unapologetic, contrasted by silver-gold-tone detailing that screams luxury without trying too hard. Limited production means you won’t see these on just anyone, making them the perfect IYKYK piece. Kinda perfect to channel an old-school Hollywood vibe.

Loewe Paula’s Ibiza Wave Mask

Loewe + Paula's Ibiza Wave Mask Oversized D-Frame Embellished Acetate Sunglasses $510 Buy at Mr Porter

Loewe’s Paula’s Ibiza Wave Mask sunglasses are a great retro eyewear option in this list. The oversized D-frame silhouette is a head-turner, blending futuristic design with beach-ready energy. The ivory acetate frame feels both sculptural and playful, while the embellishments add just the right amount of drama. Loewe has mastered the balance between experimental and effortless, and these shades are proof they can do so with accessories as well.

Jacques Marie Mage Windsor Square-Frame Sunglasses

Jacques Marie Mage Decade Collection Windsor Square-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate and Silver-Tone Sunglasses $1750 Buy at Mr Porter

Old-school refinement meets modern luxury with the Jacques Marie Mage Windsor sunglasses. Featuring a chunky tortoiseshell acetate frame with Windsor rim detailing, these shades are both timeless and bold. Silver-tone accents bring an extra layer of polish, making them the perfect crossover between vintage elegance and contemporary aesthetics.

Port Tanger Mauretania Sunglasses

Port Tanger’s Mauretania sunglasses are the definition of low-key luxury. The bold, slightly oversized black frame is exactly why they look and feel retro, while the warm tobacco brown lenses add a subtle vintage touch. Inspired by North African landscapes, these shades balance artful design with everyday wearability. Crafted from premium acetate, they bring a weight and durability that feels as good as they look.

Port Tanger Bodi Sunglasses

With a bold silhouette and a nostalgic amber lens, the Port Tanger Bodi sunglasses feel like something pulled straight from a ‘70s film set. The thick black acetate frame adds structure, while the warm lens tint softens the look just enough. Inspired by the effortless style of global nomads, these shades bring an undeniable cool factor to any outfit.

Want to keep browsing? Check out our summer airport outfit inspiration