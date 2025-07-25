Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Beautiful "Aging" of Nike's Timelessly Slick Soccer Shoe

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

If Nike's Total 90 III sneaker ain't broken, crack it.

The brand has applied vintage-style treatment to its latest T90 sneaker, resulting in nice "worn-in" details for its classic soccer shoe.

Specifically, Nike's T90 sneaker features deliberately distressed leather uppers, complete with intentional cracking throughout.

Underneath, the famed T90 design lives, save the cleated bottoms. Fans can expect the signature slanted lace system and quilted uppers, just now wonderfully "aged" in this pale pink "Pearl White" design.

This "vintage" T90 simply proves that the soccer shoe still bangs 20-plus years later, cracks and all.

Nike's Total 90 revival only gets more exciting. In addition to thirst-quenching general-release colorways, the sportswear brand has also rolled out T90 jerseys and relaunched a forgotten hybrid Shox crossover through a collaboration with Maha Amsterdam.

Now, once again, Nike is feeding the T90 fan club with yet another stylish color in-line iteration.

Nike's Total 90 III "Pearl White" is scheduled to release on July 30 on Nike's SNKRS app. The pretty-in-pink pairs will be joined by a green "Fir" colorway (yes, it comes in "aged" too). Both pairs will launch for $135.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
