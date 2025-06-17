adidas' Wonderfully Worn Sambas Are a Beautiful Thing

It may seem like the adidas Samba Long Tongue is a new version that was released to capitalize on the Samba hype. However, it's quite old, having been around for 70-plus years as the original Samba design.

Years later, the adidas Samba Long Tongue still looks quite good, if not better, as a fashion shoe. And the latest pairs are just more proof that the long-tongued Samba gets better with time and wear.

adidas has launched a new Samba Long Tongue sneaker crafted with color-fading leather. So, as fans wear them over time, the shoes will gradually reveal a new color underneath.

It'll be like getting two Samba colorways in one. You gotta love a twofer sneaker.

The adidas shoes arrive in black and cream-white colorways. The black pairs show off-white distressing while the cream Sambas offer up refreshing pink signs of wear.

Moreover, the color fading accentuates the wrinkled leather, giving it an even more authentic "worn-in" appearance.

The adidas Samba Long Tongue is the Samba in its most classic form. It's also the most secretly stylish Samba variant, having received spins from Wales Bonner and even Pharrell's Humanrace brand. adidas itself has also dropped its fair share of in-line options, including patent leather Sambas and its own "Wales Bonner" versions.

adidas' distressed Samba Long Tongue arrives as another fashionable take while also casually reminding us that the elongated tongue is timeless.

The brand's new Samba Long Tongue is now up for grabs at adidas in both colorways for $120.

