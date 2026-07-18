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Forget Wild. Nike’s Tastefully Techy Skate Shoe Is a Whole Safari

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The Nike SB PS8 sneaker has returned. And it brought the whole animal kingdom with it again.

That's right. Nike has given the PS8 sneaker another "Safari" makeover inspired by the 1987 Air Safari sneaker designed by Tinker Hatfield. The unmistakable animal print has become one of Nike's most famous designs, which has appeared on its high-tech running shoes and even other skate models over the years.

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Funny enough, when the PS8 sneaker debuted, it got a different "Safari" makeover, which was good. However, the latest pairs really nail the OG look.

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The upper paneling gets splashed in the familiar orange and black colors, while the signature print strikes the toe cap and heel. It basically copies the original sneaker bar for bar.

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And what's more, this "Safari" skate sneaker is quite techy. Nike's PS8, which stands for Problem Solver 8, was designed to be the, well, the answer to common skate-shoe problems. In turn, Nike built it like one of its classic running shoes, giving the PS8 Air Zoom cushioning and Flyknit uppers.

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These technical touches have provided reliable support and comfort to runners for years. Now skaters can enjoy the same benefits with the PS8.

And the PS8 promises to be ready straight out of the box, eliminating the wait to break in the shoe and getting straight to work on day one.

Nike's PS8 sneaker has enjoyed several solid colorways in its short time on earth. But the "Safari" is extra special. It brings everything full circle, nodding to the model's running inspirations in a very classic, very wild, and very Nike way.

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As we speak, the new PS8 "Safari" sneaker is now available on Nike's website for $135.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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